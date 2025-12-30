Examining Potential Effective Lineups for Arizona State Basketball

TEMPE -- Big 12 play is rapidly approaching for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils, as the 2025-26 squad is set to open conference play on Jan 3 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The team boasts a 9-4 record going into league play behind a roster that has gelled quite well together, but there are many more avenues that Hurley can take, at least as far as lineup combinations are concerned.

There are eight players on the roster who have played at least 10 minutes per game and at least 10 games this season.

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Andrija Grbovic

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Noah Meeusen

Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Marcus Adams Jr.

Allen Mukeba

Arizona State on SI names three different lineup combinations that would be worth exploring in Big 12 play.

Odum-Johnson-Meeusen-Adams-Diop

Odum is a mortal lock to be a member of the most effective and go-to lineups. The point guard's handle, passing ability, and floor-spacing make him an instant addition to any hypothetical five-man arrangement.

Johnson and Meeusen would comprise a "guard u" lineup that is reminiscent of the days of Tra Holder, Shannon Evans, and Kodi Justice on the floor at the same time. Adams Jr. has displayed high upside as a spot-up shooter, help defender, and as a rebounder - he has much potential to fit in seamlessly into a guard-heavy rotation.

Diop would be perfect as a screen man and play finisher in this lineup as well, particularly when it comes to a two-man game with Odum and for creating space for Johnson to drive.

Odum-Ford-Adams-Grbovic-Diop

This is another lineup that has much potential as both a defensive unit and as a shooting group.

Ford has shot north of 40% from three-point range, while Adams serves as an ideal spot-up alongside the starting shooring guard. Grbovic is added into the fray for good measure as a relatively strong floor-spacer, while also providing a 6'11" frame.

Odum-Ford-Johnson-Grbovic-Mukeba

This is the same lineup as the one above - save for the insertion of Mukeba into the five-man group.

This is more of a small-ball arrangement, with an injection of athleticism on the part of the senior from Belgium - Mukeba's status for league play is uncertain, but if he is good to go, he would be a great fit in this lineup.

Arizona State's Big 12 opener against Colorado is slated for a start time of 3 P.M. MST, and is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.

