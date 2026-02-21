Arizona State's Bench Will Once Again be Vital Against Baylor

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) are slated to take on the Baylor Bears (13-13, 3-10) on Saturday afternoon in Waco, Texas.

The Sun Devils are likely set to play this game with an abbreviated rotation once again, as guard Bryce Ford's status remains in doubt after missing Tuesday's game against Texas Tech, which will likely set the stage for Bobby Hurley to have only eight available players.

The presumption is that the Sun Devils will usher out a starting lineup that features Moe Odum, Noah Meeusen, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Massamba Diop for the second consecutive game - while the starting unit will continue to set the tone for the game, the bench will be just as vital yet again.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley argues with an official during a game against Arizona at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Bench Key to Another Win

The most consequential player to come off the bench on a regular basis for Arizona State this season has been none other than Anthony "Pig" Johnson.

The 6'3" guard was famously playing at the NAIA level just one year ago, actually leading the non-NCAA affiliated league in scoring last season. The jump from NAIA to high-major division one has been a natural one, as the senior has played in all 26 games and has been among the highest-scoring bench players in the Big 12. A large part of this is due to Johnson's tireless rim pressure, as well as timely shotmaking from the perimeter.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond that, Johnson provides infectious energy on the defensive side of the ball and has been a vocal leader at various points in tight games.

Allen Mukeba has played in all 26 games in his senior season in Tempe as well, providing a bit of everything in just under 17 minutes per game. Mukeba has provided elite screening, a reliable play finisher, and an electric help-side defender in the face of fighting through shin surgery that he revealed was done over the offseason. The 6'8" forward will have a massive opportunity to make a mark on this game, especially considering Baylor's lack of size compared to other opponents in conference.

Lastly, point guard Trevor Best serves as a potential spark-plug that has the ability to play several minutes in a reserve role - the sophomore stepped up and played an admirable eight minutes of action against Texas Tech which included a consistent effort on the defensive end of the ball, as well as a layup.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Trevor Best (12) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .