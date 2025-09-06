EXCLUSIVE: Ronald Derrick Talks ASU Loyalty Despite Push From Programs
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed multiple commitments. That would blow your mind when it comes to the amount of talent that prospect has, and how under the radar he is as one of the prospects that they landed is at a position that they needed the most, which is on the defensive line.
That prospect is Ronald Derrick, who is a Waco, Texas, star and has been one of the main players in their class as he committed in June and has remained solid ever since.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his updates in his recruitment.
- "So far the commitment to ASU has been awesome; just the continued love I get from the coaching staff and the ASU fan base has been an amazing experience," the talented Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils and where things stand ever since his commitment.
The talented prospect would then go into detail about the coaches that he talks to regularly, as well as the coaches he talks to when it comes to the Xs and Os of the techniques that he expects to learn.
- "Coach Reynolds, Isaiah Williams, and even Coach Dillingham have all reached out on a regular basis. But my Coach Reynolds and I communicate the most, talking X&O’s and technique stuff."
The prospect has already started to look at possible visits, as he is already looking into visiting for one game that he has already set in his visit diet.
- "I do plan on going to the Texas Tech game on October 18th. I look forward to witnessing the full game day experience."
Multiple schools have made an effort to flip him, but that didn't happen. Will the talented prospect be entertaining their communication?
- "A few schools are trying to change my mind on my commitment to ASU. Schools from the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, and ACC have all reached out and are trying to convince me why they are the better fit for me."
He would then detail if he is set to visit any other programs other than the Arizona State Sun Devils in the fall.
- "No plans to visit anywhere else other than ASU. That place feels like home, and the relationship I’ve built with the staff confirms I made the right choice."
