Arizona State Has the Chance to Make Huge Recruiting Impact
The Arizona Sun Devils continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026 as they have landed multiple different prospects from all over, including many different states as they have been able to land prospects from the state of Texas as well as the state of Arizona, which is two of the ones that they recruit heavily, but they also have been able to dip inside the state of California for some prospects as well.
Despite only landing 18 total commitments in the 2026 class thus far safe to say that they still put themselves in a good position as they were able to compete for some of the better recruits across the nation as everyone has shown signs of wanting to play for Coach Kenny Dillingham in the Arizona State Sun Devils, following what was a successful season and a great run as they made the playoffs and nearly made it past Texas after being defeated in a very close contest, which kept them from advancing.
Everyone wants the chance to possibly play for a national championship and a guy like Kenny Dillingham put your team in the best possibility to be able to say they had the chance to do that as they are one of the favorites to win the Big 12 this year and they will be for the next couple of years at the very minimum as they are set to have another solid year next year as long as their piece of stay in tack and the freshman who come in make a media impact as expected.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have shown signs of wanting to recruit the class of 2026 still, but they have also shown signs that they are ready to move onto the class of 2027 either way they still have a golden opportunity to show the world what they're truly capable of as everyone tries to push a narrative that the SEC is Almighty and the Sun Devils will be traveling the SEC country to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and what is said to be an electric chance for the Arizona State Sun Devils who have the chance to knock off an SEC team improve their worth early in the season.
This is only the second game of the season for the Sun Devils after a great win over Northern Arizona, as they have the chance to show recruits what they're made of, as if we recruit, who is very interested in playing down the line, and more games in a season, such as playing in the playoffs are playing for a bowl game.
They see a team like Arizona State travel all the way down to SEC country and pick up a victory, then it is safe to say that the stock for the Arizona State Sun Devils very well could rise, which makes this a golden opportunity for them to make a huge recruiting impact.
