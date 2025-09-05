EXCLUSIVE: ASU's Cardae Mack Names Team Who Pushed Hard
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been doing their job at a high level in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land multiple different commitments. This includes the commitment of players from all over the country.
One of their top original targets in the class is their current running back commit in the 2026 recruiting class. That player is the Arizona State Sun Devils running back commit Cardae Mack.
Mack is a very talented running back with a lot of upside from the state of Texas. He resides in the city of Humble, Texas, and has the chance to be one of the better players in the state this season.
The Texas high school star remains one of the better players in the class, and recently detailed everything that the fans need to know about his commitment and the team that has been looking to flip his commitment as of recently.
Here is everything you need to know about him and the information he provided in his recent interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "My commitment has been great," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his commitment to the Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils commit has the opportunity to talk with the staff frequently, including the head football coach, with whom he has the chance to speak.
- "I have been communicating with all of my coaches. Coach Dillingham calls every week to talk about life, and Coach Aguano calls to check on the team."
The talented commit is hopeful to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils for multiple different games, as he has set two games for certain.
- "I will be at the ASU vs. Texas Tech game, and the U of H game."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been getting recruited heavily by the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the talented prospect has been committed for quite some time, but that hasn't stopped other teams from trying to flip him. This includes the Houston Cougars. he detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"U of H has been trying to flip me, but I’m already HOME, and I don’t think anybody can change my mind on that."
With the Cougars making a push, will he visit any other programs?
"No, sir. ASU is the only school I will be visiting and going watch games to."
