Four Arizona State Prospects Extended Invites to NFL Draft Combine

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are slated to be well-represented at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis next week.

Preparations for the 2026 NFL draft have been underway over the last two-plus months, with numerous former Sun Devils gearing up to chase their professional dreams. Four of the program alumni that declared for April's draft have officially been invited to the combine, which is set to commence on February 23.

Arizona State on SI discusses those four players below.

Invites secured. Next stop: Indy ‼️ pic.twitter.com/q8GOFKOp0r — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) February 11, 2026

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson was seen as a shoe-in for the event ever since his intentions of being draft-bound became clear.

The Texas native became a household name over the last two seasons in Tempe - as the junior was selected to All-Big 12 teams over each campaign. Tyson was dominant over the first seven games of the 2025 season prior to a hamstring injury slowing him down - the expectation is that the wide receiver will impress in on-field tests, as well as interviews, although medicals are something to monitor.

Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor is perhaps the most important player that Arizona State OL coach Saga Tuitele will ever develop in Tempe.

Iheanachor joined Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season after spending two seasons playing junior college football in what was the first real experience as a football player for the native of Nigeria.

The right tackle was absolutely exceptional for the Sun Devils over the last two seasons, and has widely been seen as a rapid riser on draft boards, with some now viewing him as a first-round pick ahead of April.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) during runout at Mountain America Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

Abney had one of the best individual seasons that any Arizona State defender has put forward since Will Sutton in 2013.

The junior cornerback is somewhat undersized to play the boundary position, although his impeccable technique, penalty-averse style of play, and high volume of breaking up passes make the Texas native a prospect that is likely going to be difficult for an NFL team to pass up on in day two of the drat.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott is an absolutely worthy selection to participate at the combine, as the senior linebacker possesses an impressive athletic profile, is a battle-tested leader, and produced at the level of a potential NFL player over the last two seasons.

Elliott is truly a do-it-all off-ball linebacker that will draw the attention of numerous NFL franchises.

It is a bit of a surprise that prospects such as DL Justin Wodtly and TE Chamon Metayer weren't invited, although this appears to be continuing the trend of the Sun Devils developing droves of NFL talent.

