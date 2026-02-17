Introducing ASU Mock Draft 1.0
One of the staples of draft season in the NFL is Mock Drafts as it is a fun exercise to talk about player fits. So, what Sun Devils go drafted and what teams make sense to take them?
Jordyn Tyson- Round 1: Pick 16 New York Jets
Tyson going to the Jets at 16 may seem unlikely, but it does make sense. First of all, it seems like from around the league, that Tyson's injury concenrs are more of a consequctional factor for Tyson, so him falling does make sense. Injuries can really scare teams, for example, last year the consensus was that Cornerback Will Johnson was a top 10 level player but he fell to the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 due to his injury history, so Tyson going outside of the top 10 is plausible.
However, Tyson is talend enough that he could go in the Top 20, so he goes to a wide receiver needy team with the Jets. Tyson would pair up greatly with receiver Garrett Wilson, who has been on the team since 2022. Add in the fact that the Jets have a first rounder earlier in the draft where they could go defense, so them going receiver here with their second first rounder makes sense.
Max Iheanachor- Round 1: Pick 17 Detroit Lions
Sun Devils go back to back in this Mock Draft as Iheanachor goes to the Lions. Iheanachor has been getting a lot of posotive buzz as of late, plus offensive line is a huge need for the Lions. So, Iheanachor would be a great pick for Dan Campbell's squad.
Keith Abney II- Round 2: Pick 40 Kansas City Chiefs
Abney II is a round one talent, however it seems like that in a draft class that has a lot of great corners, Abney II could fall. He goes to a great spot though, as he goes to a Super Bowl Contender in the Chiefs. The Chiefs have Trent McDuffie, one of the best corners in the league, so pairing Abney II up with him would be a great duo for Kansas City.
Keyshaun Elliott- Round 3: 75 Miami Dolphins
It is hard to decipher where Elliott could go in this years draft. However, him getting a NFL Combine invite could boost him inside the top 100. Miami hiring Packers Defensive Coordinator, Jeff Hafley to be their next head coach shows they are going to go a defensive rebuild route and Elliott could be a very versatile player on that roster.
Myles "Ghost" Rowser- Round 4: Pick 135 Pittsburgh Steelers
Rowser's hard hitting style would fit perfeclty in Patrick Graham's defense in Pittsburgh. Rowser could go higher in the draft, if he crushes the combine, but for now, he lands in Round 4 going to a very nice defensive scheme where he could thrive.
Chamon Metayer- Round 5: Pick 142 Tennessee Titans
Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll likes to use tight ends in his offense, so, Metayer makes sense here. Metayer has a lot of nice tools such as speed and route running that could make him a nice piece in this Tennessee offense.
Now, last year the Titans did draft tight end Gunner Helm from Texas, who had a good rookie year. So, this pick might seem reduntant, however Metayer is a very good blocking tight end, so the Titans could run some unique 3 tight end packages this season. The Titans main process is to build around Cam Ward, and this would be a way to add some great depth to the team.
Jordan Crook- Round 5: Pick 171 San Fransisco 49ers
In about a month from now, Crook could be going way higher, but for now he lands on the 49ers. While maybe going later than expected, this would be an exceptional spot for Crook as he could learn from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.
Xavion Alford- Round 5: Pick 179 Philadelphia Eagles
It is hard to find the value for Alford. Talent wise he is a Round 1-2 player. However, his injury concenrs, plus being in a loaded saftey class makes it hard to find his value. For now, he gets drafted in Round 5. Now, this could raise over time, but he lands in a very nice spot in Philly, who could need a safety on a defense. Alford could help Philly, especially if they let safety Reed Blankenship walk in free agency.
Clayton Smith- Round 6: Pick 215 Dallas Cowboys
There is a chance that Clayton Smith does go undrafted. However, his physical upside is something to notice, so the edge rusher finds himself on a Cowboys team that could use some rotational pieces on that line.
Jeff Sims- Round 7: Pick 217 Arizona Cardinals
The final Sun Devils to go in this years draft is Quarterback Jeff Sims. Sims had some questionable pasisng pefroamcnes, but did have some great moments creating with his legs. So, he lands with Arizona, where it seems like his speed could pair well with new head coach Mike LaFleur.
In conclusion, the combine could raise the stocks of several Sun Devils, but for now, there are some very nice landing spots for players.
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.