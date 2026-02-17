Introducing ASU Mock Draft 1.0

One of the staples of draft season in the NFL is Mock Drafts as it is a fun exercise to talk about player fits. So, what Sun Devils go drafted and what teams make sense to take them?

Jordyn Tyson- Round 1: Pick 16 New York Jets

Tyson going to the Jets at 16 may seem unlikely, but it does make sense. First of all, it seems like from around the league, that Tyson's injury concenrs are more of a consequctional factor for Tyson, so him falling does make sense. Injuries can really scare teams, for example, last year the consensus was that Cornerback Will Johnson was a top 10 level player but he fell to the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 due to his injury history, so Tyson going outside of the top 10 is plausible.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is unable to catch a pass as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) is called for interference in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Tyson is talend enough that he could go in the Top 20, so he goes to a wide receiver needy team with the Jets. Tyson would pair up greatly with receiver Garrett Wilson, who has been on the team since 2022. Add in the fact that the Jets have a first rounder earlier in the draft where they could go defense, so them going receiver here with their second first rounder makes sense.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor- Round 1: Pick 17 Detroit Lions

Sun Devils go back to back in this Mock Draft as Iheanachor goes to the Lions. Iheanachor has been getting a lot of posotive buzz as of late, plus offensive line is a huge need for the Lions. So, Iheanachor would be a great pick for Dan Campbell's squad.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II- Round 2: Pick 40 Kansas City Chiefs

Abney II is a round one talent, however it seems like that in a draft class that has a lot of great corners, Abney II could fall. He goes to a great spot though, as he goes to a Super Bowl Contender in the Chiefs. The Chiefs have Trent McDuffie, one of the best corners in the league, so pairing Abney II up with him would be a great duo for Kansas City.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott- Round 3: 75 Miami Dolphins

It is hard to decipher where Elliott could go in this years draft. However, him getting a NFL Combine invite could boost him inside the top 100. Miami hiring Packers Defensive Coordinator, Jeff Hafley to be their next head coach shows they are going to go a defensive rebuild route and Elliott could be a very versatile player on that roster.

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Myles "Ghost" Rowser- Round 4: Pick 135 Pittsburgh Steelers

Rowser's hard hitting style would fit perfeclty in Patrick Graham's defense in Pittsburgh. Rowser could go higher in the draft, if he crushes the combine, but for now, he lands in Round 4 going to a very nice defensive scheme where he could thrive.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer- Round 5: Pick 142 Tennessee Titans

Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll likes to use tight ends in his offense, so, Metayer makes sense here. Metayer has a lot of nice tools such as speed and route running that could make him a nice piece in this Tennessee offense.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, last year the Titans did draft tight end Gunner Helm from Texas, who had a good rookie year. So, this pick might seem reduntant, however Metayer is a very good blocking tight end, so the Titans could run some unique 3 tight end packages this season. The Titans main process is to build around Cam Ward, and this would be a way to add some great depth to the team.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jordan Crook- Round 5: Pick 171 San Fransisco 49ers

In about a month from now, Crook could be going way higher, but for now he lands on the 49ers. While maybe going later than expected, this would be an exceptional spot for Crook as he could learn from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Xavion Alford- Round 5: Pick 179 Philadelphia Eagles

It is hard to find the value for Alford. Talent wise he is a Round 1-2 player. However, his injury concenrs, plus being in a loaded saftey class makes it hard to find his value. For now, he gets drafted in Round 5. Now, this could raise over time, but he lands in a very nice spot in Philly, who could need a safety on a defense. Alford could help Philly, especially if they let safety Reed Blankenship walk in free agency.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) tackles San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Clayton Smith- Round 6: Pick 215 Dallas Cowboys

There is a chance that Clayton Smith does go undrafted. However, his physical upside is something to notice, so the edge rusher finds himself on a Cowboys team that could use some rotational pieces on that line.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeff Sims- Round 7: Pick 217 Arizona Cardinals

The final Sun Devils to go in this years draft is Quarterback Jeff Sims. Sims had some questionable pasisng pefroamcnes, but did have some great moments creating with his legs. So, he lands with Arizona, where it seems like his speed could pair well with new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur at a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In conclusion, the combine could raise the stocks of several Sun Devils, but for now, there are some very nice landing spots for players.

