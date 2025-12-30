Final Update on Arizona State's Roster Outlook Ahead of Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is now at the end of the road, as the team will close out the 8-4 campaign on Wednesday afternoon against the Duke Blue Devils.

The transfer portal (set to open Jan 2), NFL draft, and injuries has severely complicated who will/won't play in the season closing game - although a better scope of who will participate has come to light in recent days.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman revealed a rough estimate of the volume of players that wouldn't suit up in a post on X Monday morning - a number in which approaches around one third of the 105-man roster that has been in place all season.

"Approx 35 of ASU's rostered players won't play in the Sun Bowl, mostly due to injury, with opt-outs and transfers adding to the list. CB and RB will be particularly thin."

Players That Are Unlikely to Play

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For starters, cornerback Keith Abney II and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are with the team in El Paso, but will not play due to entry in the 2025 NFL draft. Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, right tackle Max Iheanachor, left tackle Josh Atkins, cornerback Javan Robinson, and running back Raleek Brown will not play as well due to a myriad of reasons from draft prep to planning to enter the transfer portal.

35 players not suiting up will significantly challenge the depth of Kenny Dillingham's roster, but there will be opportunities for potential 2026 contributors to step up, including running backs Demarius "Man Man" Robinson/Kanye Udoh/Jason Brown Jr., as well as cornerback Joseph Smith.

Fite Leads Charge of Sun Devils Who Will Play

Junior defensive tackle C.J. Fite announced that he would both suit up to participate in the bowl game, as well as return for his senior season in 2026 early last week. This will present a major relief to DL coach Diron Reynolds, as well as DC Brian Ward, who are set to see every other starter on the line depart the program.

Seniors in DL Justin Wodtly, S Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and LB Jordan Crook are also set to play - with Wodtly being incredibly vocal as far as his excitement to suit up as a Sun Devil one more time.

Arizona State-Duke is set for a start time of 12 P.M. MST on Wednesday, and is slated to be broadcast on CBS.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .