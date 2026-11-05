Arizona State Football Week 10 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

"It's like anything else: how do you respond to adversity?" ASU football defensive coordinator Brian Ward."You can't change the plan. You've got to just adapt, you've got to adjust, and got to continue to find ways to re-emphasize things that are important in order to be successful."

Barely 24 hours after ASU received news that their top safety would miss the rest of the year, the Big 12 injury report was released ahead of the Sun Devils' matchup vs. Colorado.

Here is what you need to know:

Arizona State

OUT



DB #2 Lyrik Rawls

WR #81 Uriah Neloms

WR #89 Harry Hassmann



QUESTIONABLE



OL #64 Wade Helton



PROBABLE



QB #12 Mikey Keene

TE #44 Kristian Ingman

OL #57 Filiva'a Lokotui

OL #58 Tana Alo-Tupuola

Colorado

OUT



WR #13 Kaleb Mathis

WR #18 Danny Scudero

DB #26 Braylon Edwards

RB #29 Micah Welch



DOUBTFUL



DB #4 Naeten Mitchell

DL #45 Vili Taufatofua

DL # 99 Dylan Manuel



PROBABLE



DB #20 Cree Thomas

OL #62 Sean Kinney

Main Takeaways

Hurting in the Trenches: The linemen are what stick out the most on this week's injury report.

Tana Alo-Tupuola and Filiva'a Lokotui remain probable, while Wade Helton is questionable. Alo-Tupuola and Helton have been dealing with injuries on and off throughout the year, as the Sun Devils have gone through quite the carousel ride of starting offensive lines.

On the flip side, the Buffaloes have several defensive linemen featured on their injury report.

Vili Taufatofua and Dylan Manuel remain doubtful for the Saturday matchup, perhaps helping the Devils out if they do end up being short a few o-linemen.

Arizona State has found a spark in the running ability of freshman tailback Cardae Mack, especially in alleviating some of the pressure on freshman quarterback and new starter Jake Fette. ASU's run game will likely play an important role in the Big 12 contest, good or bad.

Mikey Keene's Status: It has been two weeks since ASU's original QB2 and starter vs. Kansas State, Chandler native Mikey Keene, went down with a leg injury.

After being "honestly questionable" last week, Keene has been upgraded to probable for the Devils' return to Mountain America Stadium.

Keene played well in the small sample size fans saw, vs. Texas Tech and K-State, but the question remains: Will he see the field again, even if healthy?

The rise of Jake Fette has swept Tempe, but if the pressure becomes too much on the true freshman, Dillingham may look towards the fifth-year quarterback in Keene.

But, with Fette likely being the future of the program, Dillingham could also embrace the growing pains with Fette.

Questions on offense have been circling the Sun Devils since the start of the season, and these queries will likely continue until the end of the year.

Fette, Mack and Dillingham will return to the field in Tempe this Saturday, taking on the Colorado Buffaloes at 5:30 p.m. AZT on ESPN2.