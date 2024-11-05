Arizona State gets bad news on Heisman Trophy candidate
At 6-2, Arizona State is in a position to make a run at a berth in Big 12 football championship game.
But to accomplish that, they need Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo vaulted himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation on Saturday with one of the best performances of the 2024 college football season. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior running back finished with 274 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in Arizona State's 42-21 Big 12 road victory over Oklahoma State.
But on his last play of the game — a 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter — Skattebo suffered an undisclosed injury and left the game. On the play, he lowered his shoulder and took on an Oklahoma State defender at the 1-yard line.
On Monday, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said Skattebo will not practice this week and is "doubtful to questionable" for Saturday's game vs. UCF.
"He's actually doubtful to questionable for the game this week," Dillingham said during his press conference. "Whether he plays or not plays in the football game, he's gonna make an impact on our football team."
Skattebo is an irreplaceable football player.
He is fourth in the nation in all-purpose yards with 1,405 and seventh in the nation in rushing yards with 1,001. Among Power 4 running backs he's the leading receiver with 27 reception for 404 yards. He has four 150-plus yard rushing performances this season, and two 100-plus yard receiving performances.
Skattebo has picked up Heisman Trophy buzz the past few days, and Arizona State launched a Heisman marketing campaign for him on Monday.
Hopefully the Sun Devils will have their leader on the field Saturday. Stay tuned.