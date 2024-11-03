Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State picks up more votes after impressive win
The Arizona State football team is inching closer to a national ranking.
After thumping Oklahoma State 42-21 on the road Saturday, the Sun Devils received 17 votes in the latest college football Coaches Poll top 25. Last week they received five votes. That puts the Sun Devils at tied for No. 31 in the nation with UNLV, according to the coaches.
The Big 12 has four ranked teams - No. 9 BYU (8-0), No. 18 Iowa State (7-1), No. 21 Kansas State (7-2) and No. 24 Colorado (6-2). Arizona State (6-2) and Texas Tech (6-3) were the only other Big 12 teams to receive votes.
Iowa State and Kansas State both remained in the rankings after upset losses on Saturday. The previously-unbeaten Cyclones lost 23-22 at home to Texas Tech in a game where they were favored by 13.5 points. The Wildcats lost 24-19 to Houston on the road in a game where they were also favored by 13.5 points.
Oregon (8-0) remains the top team in the poll, picking up 53 of the 54 first-place votes. The Ducks routed Michigan 38-17 on the road Saturday.
The first College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, which will lessen the significance of the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Neither poll will factor into the CFP rankings, which will determine the first-ever 12-team playoff field.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 11 of the 2024 season:
Week 11 Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 3, 2024
- Oregon (53)
- Georgia (1)
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Army
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Missouri
- Pitt
- Colorado
- Vanderbilt
Also receiving votes: Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1.