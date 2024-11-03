All Sun Devils

Coaches Poll top 25: Arizona State picks up more votes after impressive win

Both Iowa State and Kansas State remain in the rankings after losses

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) turned in one of the most impressive offensive performances of the season in the Sun Devils win over Oklahoma State.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) turned in one of the most impressive offensive performances of the season in the Sun Devils win over Oklahoma State.
The Arizona State football team is inching closer to a national ranking.

After thumping Oklahoma State 42-21 on the road Saturday, the Sun Devils received 17 votes in the latest college football Coaches Poll top 25. Last week they received five votes. That puts the Sun Devils at tied for No. 31 in the nation with UNLV, according to the coaches.

The Big 12 has four ranked teams - No. 9 BYU (8-0), No. 18 Iowa State (7-1), No. 21 Kansas State (7-2) and No. 24 Colorado (6-2). Arizona State (6-2) and Texas Tech (6-3) were the only other Big 12 teams to receive votes.

Iowa State and Kansas State both remained in the rankings after upset losses on Saturday. The previously-unbeaten Cyclones lost 23-22 at home to Texas Tech in a game where they were favored by 13.5 points. The Wildcats lost 24-19 to Houston on the road in a game where they were also favored by 13.5 points.

Oregon (8-0) remains the top team in the poll, picking up 53 of the 54 first-place votes. The Ducks routed Michigan 38-17 on the road Saturday.

The first College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, which will lessen the significance of the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Neither poll will factor into the CFP rankings, which will determine the first-ever 12-team playoff field.

Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 11 of the 2024 season:

Week 11 Coaches Poll Top 25

Nov. 3, 2024

  1. Oregon (53)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. BYU
  10. Indiana
  11. Alabama
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Boise State
  15. SMU
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Clemson
  18. Iowa State
  19. Army
  20. Washington State
  21. Kansas State
  22. Missouri
  23. Pitt
  24. Colorado
  25. Vanderbilt

Also receiving votes: Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1.

