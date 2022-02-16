Arizona State Hopes Coaching Staff can Reload Rather Than Rebuild

Arizona State's coaching staff looks to continue ASU's progression rather than impede it.

Let's face it: This isn't the offseason the Arizona State Sun Devils had imagined.

Nor was it the season ASU had wanted, ending their 2021 season with a Las Vegas Bowl loss following one of the most talented and veteran-led squads to pass through Tempe in recent memory.

Insult was added to injury when five coaches, including coordinators on both sides of the ball, departed the program due to their connections with the NCAA's investigation into Arizona State's alleged recruiting violations.

Most Recently Resigned Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce was the most recent coach to depart ASU, officially resigning from his position on Feb. 2. Pierce was considered to be the leader of the recruiting violations in question. Hill Also Resigned With Connections to Investigation Offensive coordinator Zak Hill was one of three coaches that broke away from Arizona State on Jan. 28. Hill was not initially believed to be involved in the current mess at ASU, yet the NCAA reportedly found his involvement to be larger with each day they dug deeper. Three Other Assistants Gone Tight ends coach Adam Breneman, Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins all left the program the same day Hill did. Gill and Hawkins were fired for cause in "what ASU deemed to be violations of their work agreements," while Breneman resigned. All three were placed on leave prior to the 2021 season.

Just like that, five coaches were up and out of the Sun Devils' program. That does not include assistant coordinator for football equipment operations Eric Bowman, who was terminated in December for allegedly accepting money in exchange for free clothing for recruits.

Pierce quickly accepted a job as a linebackers coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, while the futures of the remaining coaches are still up for grabs, although Gill has filed a wrongful termination claim.

There were rumors of Hill going to Auburn to fill their offensive coordinator position prior to his departure, although sources familiar to the situation have told All Sun Devils the compliance office at Auburn ultimately denied Hill due to his connection with the investigation despite head coach Bryan Harsin "really wanting" Hill.

Some would argue that those shoes left by the former coaching staff to fill weren't exactly that big, especially considering the on-field success of Arizona State with those coaches at the helm.

Others would argue that large shifts in the coaching staff do indeed have an impact, at least in the world of recruiting. One recruit told All Sun Devils the absence of the position coach that recruited them directly impacted his choice not to attend Arizona State.

With one of their worst recruiting classes in history and the coaching staff undergoing turnover, Arizona State's 2022 outlook isn't considered to be promising.

However, head coach Herm Edwards and the rest of Sun Devils football hierarchy aim to reload, rather than rebuild their staff.

Change is never easy, especially at the college level when young adults latch on to coaches such as Pierce, Hill and others.

Yet there's hope for a new shift within Arizona State's coaching staff, with Edwards doubling down on his "pro model" approach to building a program by bringing in coaches with NFL experience.

Arizona State Hoping Experience Pays Dividends

This isn't defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson's first rodeo with the Sun Devils, as he previously served as an assistant with ASU from 1992-97. Henderson has over 30 years of coaching experience, residing in the NFL from 1999-2010.

Henderson's most notable role came as a defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2000-03, coaching who many consider to be one of the top defenses in league history.

Defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher was hired on Jan. 13 in a lateral move from Missouri.

Last season, Missouri's pass defense ranked No. 29 in the nation, allowing only 206.8 passing yards per game. Before that, Fletcher helped lead Tulsa to three bowl-game appearances between 2015-20.

The Golden Hurricane pass defense ranked in the top five of the AAC the past three seasons, including a conference-leading and eighth-best national mark of 174.6 yards per game in 2018.

On the offensive side of the ball, offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas brings a strong history of successfully helping developing quarterbacks.

During the three seasons when Thomas coached quarterback Matt Ryan in Atlanta, the former first-round pick passed for more than 4,500 yards and 26 touchdowns in each season, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2013 and 2015.

In 2012, Ryan set franchise single-season record in passing yards (4,719), touchdown passes (32) and completion percentage (68.6).

Thomas is largely credited for helping Ryan take the leap into the next stage of development, and many hope he's able to do the same with Arizona State's Jayden Daniels.

Also not forgettable is the introduction of former Super Bowl champion head coach Brian Billick, who is set to serve as an offensive analyst for the Sun Devils next season.

ASU opted to promote in-house for the remaining roles, as Edwards and the rest of Arizona State's shot-callers believed the right guys for assistant roles were already with the program.

"I am thrilled to make the announcement to elevate Graduate Assistant Bobby Wade to Wide Receivers Coach and Interim Assistant Coach (tight ends) Justin Wood to Tight Ends Coach," said Edwards in a statement.

"Both of these young men are up-and-comers in the coaching profession and both possess a bright future. Both are young, energetic and have a passion that is a perfect fit on our staff. I look forward to seeing them thrive in our program."

Spring ball is right around the corner for Arizona State, as this will be the first time ASU will see their new coaching staff in action.

Dark clouds still reside over Arizona State thanks to the ongoing investigation, which still has no expected timetable of completion nor expectation of what ASU should expect in terms of punishment.

However, Edwards appears confident in the coaching staff he's assembled thanks to possessing over 75 years of coaching experience at the next level.

Especially in a season where top recruits won't be filling the depth chart for the Sun Devils, maximizing talent will be key in pushing Arizona State through to the places they desire to be within the Pac-12.

Time will tell if the Sun Devils will have successfully reloaded rather than beginning a rebuild. We'll see if there's anything in ASU's chamber come time for spring practice.