Arizona State Star Labeled as Key Returning Player for 2026 Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football season is still over six months away from realizing a start, when the Sun Devils open up the 12-game schedule with a home game against Morgan State on September 5.

One of the most pronounced topics of conversation for the 2026 team is the lack of continuity that the incoming roster holds in comparison to the season before, as many starting players either exhausted their eligibility or opted to make an early jump to the NFL.

The one player that opted to return to school for another year was none other than C.J. Fite - a 2024 All-Big 12 selection that certainly had an opportunity to be picked on day two of April's draft. Fite instead opted to return to serve as the anchor of the defense in numerous ways, and the importance of his return is not being ignored.

ESPN's Max Olson named Fite as the most important returner for the Sun Devils, who are projected to be the 23rd ranked team in this exercise.

"Fite, a 34-game starter over his three seasons with the Sun Devils, opted to stay in school and build up his draft stock over his senior year. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 during Arizona State's run to the College Football Playoff and was similarly productive as a junior, compiling 29 tackles, nine pressures, 6.5 TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble. He'll be an invaluable leader for a squad that returns just three other players -- safety Adrian Wilson, offensive lineman Wade Heltonand punter Kanyon Floyd -- who started more than five games for the Sun Devils last season."

As mentioned above, Fite's value transcends what he brings to the field. The defensive tackle has been nothing short of exceptional front-line support in the run game, with Arizona State's top-three run defense in the Big 12 over the last two seasons being no coincedence. Fite has also gradually improved as a pass rusher - utilizing sneaky athleticism, a growing arsenal of moves, and incredible strength to pressure opposing quarterbacks more often compared to 2024.

Arizona State on SI names three returning players that are poised to join Fite as key contributors to Arizona State's hopes of winning another Big 12 title.

Martell Hughes

Hughes is likely to serve as one of two starting players at the linebacker position in DC Brian Ward's 4-2-5 scheme after Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan crook pivoted towards NFL dreams.

The upcoming junior enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, as he was thrust into an expanded role once the returning Zyrus Fiaseu underwent season-ending surgery early in the year. Hughes made some of the most consequential plays of the season - including intercepting TCU's Josh Hoover to seal an Arizona State win to close September out.

Hughes is now expected to start alongside incoming transfer Owen Long, as well as to serve as a crucial leader to the defense as a whole.

Jalen Moss

Moss's junior campaign was a unique one, as the Fresno State transfer exited the season opener against Northern Arizona, caught an illness during the recovery process, and missed well over a month as a result.

The dynamic slot receiver returned for the October 11 game against Utah - which was the starting point of the season truly taking a turn into a bizzare one.

Moss made his breakout statement in the Sun Bowl against Duke to close the 2025 season - he now seems to be a strong candidate to compliment elite transfers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris in what seems to be a passing attack that will be potent.

Kyson Brown

Brown suffered a similar fate as Moss, as the former began the season as the starting player at the RB position before suffering an injury early in game two against Mississippi State.

Raleek Brown's exit to Texas likely opens the door for "Sipp" to make a return to the starting lineup despite the program adding a highly regarded freshman, as well as two promising transfers.

Brown's upside under more favorable health circumstances and within the structure of an offense that is more balanced is quite tantalizing, although he will need to earn his spot at the top of the depth chart in the months ahead.

