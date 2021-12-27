Arizona State Prepared for Busy Week Leading to Las Vegas Bowl

The Arizona State Sun Devils are now in Las Vegas for bowl week, as a fully loaded schedule awaits ASU ahead of their Thursday appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

On Sunday, the Arizona State Sun Devils landed in Las Vegas for their upcoming meeting with the Wisconsin Badgers in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Badgers have already been in Las Vegas for a few days.

For Arizona State and Wisconsin, a busy schedule fills the time prior to kickoff on Thursday.

Monday, Dec. 27

11:30 am-12:30 pm (Wisconsin) Goodie Two Shoes Foundation Charity Event Heinrich YMCA

12:30 pm-1:30 pm (Arizona State) Goodie Two Shoes Foundation Charity Event Heinrich YMCA

11:00 am-1:00 pm ASU Practice Rebel Park (UNLV Practice Fields)

12:00 pm-2:15 pm Wisconsin Practice Bishop Gorman High School

4:15-5:00 pm Head Coach & Player Reps Media Opportunity

Arizona State Scheduled: Head Coach Herm Edwards, QB Jayden Daniels and LB Kyle Soelle

Wisconsin Scheduled: Head Coach Paul Chryst, TE Jake Ferguson and NT Keeanu Benton

5:30-7:00 pm Team Welcome Reception Fremont Street Experience (3rd Street)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

11:30 am-3:30 pm Ladies Las Vegas Shopping & Dining Experience Downtown Summerlin

11:30 am-3:30 pm Kids Day Downtown Summerlin

2:00-3:30 pm Opportunity Village Visit Opportunity Village Engelstad Campus

4:00-5:30 pm (Arizona State) Player Show Night at Jabbawockeez MGM Grand Hotel

7:00-8:30 pm (Wisconsin) Player Show Night at Jabbawockeez MGM Grand Hotel

11:00 am-1:00 pm ASU Practice (NO MEDIA ACCESS) Rebel Park (UNLV Practice Fields)

12:00 pm-2:15 PM Wisconsin Practice (NO MEDIA ACCESS) Bishop Gorman High School

Wednesday, Dec. 29

11:00-11:30 am Kickoff Media Conference

Arizona State Scheduled: Head Coach Herm Edwards, QB Jayden Daniels and LB Kyle Soelle

Wisconsin Scheduled: Head Coach Paul Chryst, QB Graham Mertz and ILB Jack Sanborn

Arizona State Team Walk-Thru (CLOSED)

Wisconsin Team Walk-Thru (CLOSED)

4:00-5:30 pm Fan Pep Rally Virgin Hotels LV Event Lawn

6:30-10:00 pm ONEVEGAS (Invite-Only) Allegiant Stadium

Thursday, Dec. 30

2:30-6:30 pm Corona Extra Pregame Fan Fest Allegiant Stadium (Lot N)

7:35 pm Kickoff, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Allegiant Stadium

Despite a list full of opt-outs and transfers, Arizona State looks to put its best foot forward in the Las Vegas Bowl.

If you haven't already, feel free to check out this guide for Sun Devil fans making the trip to Las Vegas that features things such as Allegiant Stadium policies, traffic routes, how to enjoy the game after entering the stadium and more.