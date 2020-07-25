ASU Football: QB Jayden Daniels Named to the Maxwell Award Watch List

ASU QB Jayden Daniels was named to another pre-season watch list. A few weeks ago, he was named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. This time, its the 84th Maxwell Award. The announcement came down the line on Friday from the Maxwell Football Club. This award each year is presented to the most outstanding player in college football.

Daniels made quite the impact in his freshman season and looks to build off that in his sophomore year. He was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start the first game of the season. Some of his achievements through the year include being named to ESPN's Freshman All-American after he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions for 2019. The Sun Devils QB1 was able to help the Devils earn eight wins on the season, some of which include wins against top-ranked teams like No. 6 Oregon, No. 15 Cal, and No.18 Michigan State. Not only did Daniels dominate in his freshman year, but he also was able to tie past quarterbacks like Andrew Walter and Rudy Carpenter with his five 300 plus yards performances for the most in a single season in ASU History according to ASU athletics. Rounding out the accolades he was was also Pac-12 Honorable Mention Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Since 1937 the Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former star at Swarthmore College. He went on to become a sports reporter and a football official.

On November 3, 2020, the semifinalists will be announced. The final three semifinalists will be released on November 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award will be announced on ESPN as part of the College Football Awards show, which is held on December 10, 2020.

Here is a full list of the Sun Devils that have been named to a pre-season watch list:

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award

Jayden Daniels

Maxwell Award

Jayden Daniels

Biletnikoff Award

Frank Darby



Butkus Award

Merlin Robertson



Lou Groza Award

Cristian Zendejas



Ray Guy Award

Michael Turk

Wuerffel Trophy

Ethan Long

Outland Trophy

Dohnovan West



