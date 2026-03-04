Pair of Arizona State Stars Projected Early Picks in NFL Draft

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and right tackle Max Iheanachor have been the most widely discussed of the draft-eligible NFL prospects coming out of the program.

Tyson has long been viewed as the Arizona State star that would be the highest selected in the 2026 draft since Brandon Aiyuk - who was selected 25th in the 2020 cycle.

ESPN's Jordan Reid believes that both of the highly vaulted prospects will be selected early on in April's draft, with a pair of intriguing destinations being floated around.

Tyson: Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick 21

"Tyson is arguably the most talented receiver in this class, but I have him falling to the Steelers because of concerns about his durability. He has dealt with nagging injuries and never played a full season in college. When he plays, Tyson is a strong, productive (61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last season) ball winner on the outside who shows versatility with his route tree. The Steelers need a No. 2 receiver in the "Z" role opposite DK Metcalf, and Tyson could be that player."

The All-Big 12 talent has several destinations that would be considered strong fits that select inside of the top 16 of the draft - including the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens. While there are teams that are ready-made to win that select before Pittsburgh, the medial concerns have potential to derail the pairings from coming to fruition.

Pittsburgh is an intriguing destination, as Tyson would leverage his versatility opposite Metcalf to be a productive day one contributor with the potential to eventually take over as the top option in the passing game. The major concern is built around the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh, but that will eventually be solved.

Iheanachor: New York Giants, Pick 37

Iheanachor would serve as a high-upside selection to protect a young franchise quarterback, as well as to block for former teammate Cam Skattebo.

"If the Giants can't re-sign right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, they could pivot to a younger option. Iheanachor makes a lot of sense here as a right tackle to protect Jaxson Dart. Iheanachor is a high-upside player who's still growing into the position after not playing football in high school."

Iheanachor is a player that was objectively productive in college (0 sacks allowed in 484 pass block attempts in 2025), but there remains another level of potential that can be tapped into. The Giants seem to be a strong landing spot for the three-year Sun Devil, especially when attempting to build a new culture around John Harbaugh.

