Returning ASU Linebacker Discusses Injury That Ended 2025 Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State senior linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu is back for his third and final season in Tempe in 2026.

The fifth-year senior began his career at San Diego State before transferring to ASU ahead of the 2024 campaign. Fiaseu had a strong campaign in year one with the program as the third linebacker in the rotation behind Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook. Fiaseu backed up a strong 2024 with a quality start to last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery.

The Nevada native sat down with local reporter Brad Denny on the Speak of the Devils podcast to discuss numerous topics, including opening up on the injury.

Arizona State linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) closes in on Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fiaseu Opens Up on Season Ending Injury

The true scope of the injury was unclear to the linebacker prior to the Baylor game - when the ultimate severity finally set in with him.

"I didn't really, like, understand the whole, like, how big it was for me, because it was like, you know, everyone knows. Like, it's either you just, you know, play through it, or you get the surgery and so,

like, maybe, like, right after Baylor, I just, you know, I talked Coop (A.J. Cooper) and talked to Dilly, they just, you know, just kind of helped me out and figured out what was best for me. And so I trust in them and and we had on those talks, and, you know, where we are now, you know, and I'm excited. Didn't think I would have this year back, but you know, I'm blessed to have it."

Head coach Kenny Dillingham revealed that Fiaseu underwent surgery ahead of the October 11 game against Utah, where ASU on SI followed up with asking about the potential to secure a medical waiver, as the senior had only played four games to that point - making him eligible to receive another year.

ASU linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) watches his teammates during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the major takeaways from this is the notion that the coaches truly care about the roster - in this case, LB coach Cooper pushed for the long-term well being of Fiaseu, as did Dillingham.

Now, Fiaseu is set for one last season in Tempe - presumably set to serve as the third linebacker in Cooper's room once again, as returning junior Martell Hughes and incoming transfer Owen Long are expected to be the two starting players in Brian Ward's traditional 4-2-5 defensive alignment that has been in place since 2023.

