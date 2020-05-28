AllSunDevils
Virginia's 3-star Martin Lucas has ASU on His Short List

Sande Charles

Martin Lucas a 2021 running back-athlete out of Virginia released his top ten schools on Memorial Day and the Sun Devils made the cut. The 6 feet 3 inch, 240 pound athlete plays for Abingdon high school in Abingdon, Virginia. A long ways away from Arizona, but the athlete admits that ASU not being close to his home is one thing he likes about the school. “ (ASU) It is pretty far, but it will take time to get used to if I went to ASU.”

Lucas likes the coaching staff a lot and the list of former NFL players that make up the staff,

“ ASU has everything I want in a program. It’s big. It’s not that close to home. NFL experience with the coaching staff. I know for a fact they can make me the best version of myself. That’s what I like a lot about Arizona State if I go there. “

Lucas has one more year of high school football yet to be played and says that one of his goals for his senior year is to break the rushing record. Something he was close to last year before going down with an injury where he tore his lisfrank that caused him to missed the second half of the season. When asked what his scouting report would say about him if he had to write his own,  he said “ I play hard and physical. I love to hit. I play all four quarters as hard as I can. I never slack, take plays off or anything like that. And I am versatile.”

If he decides to be a Sun Devil it will be fun to watch him on Frank Kush field  

