ASU Football: ATH Tysheem Johnson to Choose School Wednesday

In July 2021, football recruit Tysheem Johnson placed Arizona State in his top-seven school's list. The Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA) athlete has spent the past few months pumping up fans of each team with tweets of him in various uniforms and graphics with their logos.

On Wednesday, the anticipation he has been building will end, as he will make his choice between ASU, Mississippi, LSU, Alabama, Maryland, Texas A & M and Stanford.

Johnson is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. He is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. SI evaluated his physical prowess.

"Average length, yet excellent chisel and definition. Clearly defined upper-body and abdomen with tight waist. Straight lower-base with fair bubble for size."

SI concluded that he could fill multiple positions due to his ball skills and quickness.

"Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks."

Johnson is another highly-rated prospect with ASU on his final list, along with perennial college football giants. This has happened frequently during this offseason, as Sparky, the Sun Devil, has made it on many graphics alongside Alabama, Georgia and other typical College Football Playoff contenders.

For 2021, ASU is ranked 21st by the SI All-American team. Its last recruit ASU got was on Sept. 11, when St. Louis wide receiver Dominic Lovett made his announcement.

Even if Johnson chooses elsewhere, that does not mean ASU is not getting help in the secondary in 2021. Another SI-99 candidate cornerback Isaiah Johnson, cornerback Robert Regan and receiver/defensive back Tommi Hill are all on board the Herm (Edwards) train.

In 2020, ASU will have a mostly veteran secondary with senior corners Chase Lucas and Jack Jones, senior safety Evan Fields and junior Aashsari Crosswell. Redshirt sophomore Cam Phillips got experience last season in multiple spots, as did Willie Harts and Timarcus Davis. ASU added four defensive backs to the 2020 roster, so the depth appears to be there for the next few years. Johnson would be a big part of that if he picks the maroon and gold.