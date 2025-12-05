Naming 3 Potential Breakout Defensive Players For ASU in 2026

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils' 8-4 record was marked by a multitude of gritty victories - many of which were secured via Brian Ward's clutch playcalling and productive personnel at hand.

The offense never took off as expected, but Ward's defense regularly stepped up in support of the relatively disappointing offense, explosive plays allowed and all.

Numerous productive players are set to either enter the NFL draft or graduate in the weeks ahead, so Ward will be tasked with identifying players that will contribute on a large scale next season. ASU on SI names three players already on the roster that are set to be major breakouts after showing flashes in previous campaigns.

LB Martell Hughes

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) slides after catching the game winning interception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Hughes is sure to take on a starting role in the 2026 season after stepping up in the two-deep spot behind Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook this season.

Hughes secured 30 tackles, broke up two key passes, and secured interceptions in what were arguably the two most significant wins of the season over TCU/Texas Tech.

The upcoming junior made a switch from safety to linebacker when joining the program in 2024 - this move has paid off thus far, and only has potential to look better next season.

CB Rodney Bimage Jr.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) share a verbal exchange during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Bimage was one of the more under-the-radar pickups in the 2024 recruiting class - the redshirt freshman has shown incredible growth in recent months while learning behind veterans Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.

Bimage was productive in the action he saw this season, but unfortunately saw his season come to an end after suffering an injury following a hard hit against West Virginia.

The cornerback still projects as a key piece of the 2026 team, assuming the Texas native returns to full health in the weeks to come.

DL My'Keil Gardner

Arizona State defensive linemen MyKeil Gardner (93), left, and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) train during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner is a local product - he was part of the 2023 class via Liberty high school in Peoria.

The defensive lineman started his career at Oregon and hoped to be part of the two-deep rotation in Ward's defense, but injuries cost him the entire 2025 season, thus the chance to begin building his case to replace Jacob Rich Kongaika on the interior in 2026.

Gardner continues to rehab from an Achilles injury that was suffered in Aug, in the midst of rehabbing from another injury, with the hope being that he will be close to 100% before the Sept 5 season opener against Morgan State.

