ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo Takes Over Play Calling at Tuesday Practice, Possible Change For Week 6

With a third of the season in the books, the Sun Devils may be making a change to their coaching roles.

Per Chris Karpman for 247 Sports, ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo returned as the main play-caller for the Devils during their Tuesday (10/6) practice.

ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham hinted at the change during his media availability on Saturday and Monday, spending time on the defensive side of the ball during Tuesday's practice.

This is likely a result of ASU's defense meltdown in their 55-19 loss to Baylor, as the Sun Devils now go back to the drawing board as a coaching staff.

Back To Arroyo

Dating back to the 2025 Sun Bowl, Dillingham has called the offensive plays for the Sun Devils.

The offense saw success when Dillingham took over the headset, scoring 39 points in a bowl loss to Duke, but the results overall haven't been outstanding.

In the five games (Duke, Morgan State, Texas A&M, Kansas and Baylor), ASU is just 2-3. Scoring 20 points or less in two of those games.

Arroyo has been with ASU since the 2024 season, taking over in December 2023 after Beau Baldwin was fired. Baldwin had suffered a similar experience, as Dillingham took over play-calling in the middle of the 2023 season.

Fast forward to the end of the 2025 season: ASU lost to Arizona 23-7, and after scoring just one touchdown, Dillingham stepped into the offense to help in the Sun Bowl.

Many thought this was likely the end for Arroyo at ASU after Dillingham's switch, but the former college quarterback returned to the Sun Devil coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Scrambling For Answers?

After already switching over to Dillingham's calls, it feels like this is the make-or-break chance for Arroyo.

The third-year OC has had the benefit of having some NFL-quality personnel on his offenses, such as RB Cam Skattebo and WR Jordyn Tyson, but during this time, a lot of ASU losses have been due to offensive struggles.

A 23-7 loss to Arizona, a 24-16 loss to Houston, a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati, to name a few.

Now, all eyes are on the defense after allowing 55 points, including Dillingham's. Meaning Arroyo has been handed the keys to the car once again. It's important he doesn't crash it.

Awaiting Arroyo

Marcus Arroyo is set to talk to the media after Tuesday's practice. This page will be updated with his quotes and sound after practice concludes.