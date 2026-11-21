The Duke Blue Devils entered the college basketball season as the No. 2-ranked team in the country, but have unfortunately already lost two games, losing to Michigan State 79-73 and Illinois 99-78. Their three wins have come against Army, Coastal Carolina, and SIU Edwardsville.

The good news for Duke is that they should have no problem cruising past Washington State, which is 2-3 on the season with losses to Davidson, High Point, and Duquesne. The Cougars have little hope of winning, but can they cover the spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Washington State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Washington State +26.5 (-110)

Duke -26.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Washington State +2500

Duke -20000

Total

OVER 152.5 (-110)

UNDER 152.5 (-110)

Washington State vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Acrisure Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Washington State record: 2-3

Duke record: 3-2

Washington State vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Caleb Foster, G - Duke Blue Devils

Duke's front court has been good to begin the season, but if the Blue Devils want to contend for a national championship, they need their back court to step up. That starts with Caleb Foster, who is averaging just 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game to begin the season. Let's see if he can improve as the season progresses.

Washington State vs. Duke Prediction and Best Bet

I know that Duke has had a tough start to its schedule, but I can't lay this many points on the Blue Devils until they start shooting better. They rank just 147th in the country in effective field goal percentage heading into this game.

Sure, they're going to win this game, but can they cover this massive spread while playing on the West Coast if they are yet to find their flow offensively? I'm not so sure.

I'll take the Cougars to cover as big underdogs on Saturday night.

Pick: Washington State +26.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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