Sunshine, wind, rain, lightning, hail. Just a typical Tuesday in Arizona.

And a typical sight for ASU football, a team that has had just about everything thrown their way this season. From traveling to London to weather-shortened practices and injuries, on top of personnel changes and flight problems to Orlando.

ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham is not one to make excuses, and he isn't looking to change that tune when Arizona State hosts No. 25 Oklahoma State this weekend.

Here is everything the fourth-year head coach said after ASU's lightning-shortened Tuesday practice:

Tuesday Practice Situation

"There was lightning, like 10 miles, 11, 10 miles away. It's kind of circling us, so we just moved practice around to make sure we tried to get the important periods done. We didn't want to, obviously, but the bubble we're in now isn't lightning-safe. So if it lightnings, it is kind of what it is. So we just had to get certain things in before the lightning came. Not the rain. I couldn't care less about the rain."

Previewing Oklahoma State's Defense

"They create a ton of takeaways. Eight takeaways in the last four games, so they're taking the ball away at a very, very high rate, and I think they're playing complementary football because of that. They're explosive on offense, but not enough people talk about how explosive they've been creating takeaways on defense and how many three-and outs-they've created."

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"When I watch their tape, I see a defense that gets three-and-outs and gets takeaways. Then I see an offense that throws the ball down the field and is aggressive. So they have a very complementary brand. And then, what happens, is they get a takeaway. Their offense scores a touchdown. They get a takeaway. They score again. You're down 14, and then you start to press. And then all of a sudden they're beating teams 50-to-20-something, and I think it's really good. Kudos to their head coach. I think he's got a philosophy on how he wants to play the game, and how he wants to win games. And I think it's on all three phases they play."

Have You Looked Back at All The Adversity You Guys Have Faced?

"Not really. To be honest, it's just, how do we get better? That's what I've appreciated with these guys, is they've been getting better every week. It doesn't always show on game day, but I feel like these guys have worked to get better and better and better. The players, the coaches, I think have gotten better. I think everybody's just trying to fight to get better. That's what I appreciate, and I think that's starting to show on Saturdays, and hopefully we can just keep getting better and better, throughout the end of the season."

"After the Baylor game, I think our guys really went to a place and really drove to get better on defense and offense. And I think like I said, it didn't always show up all the time. It's not just gonna be, we got to get better at A, B, and C, and these are drastic holes. But I think it, in practice, showed up, and then I think it's starting to show up in games on both sides of the ball. So I just think, I just think the overall team is getting better, and that's the challenge: to continue that and not become complacent."

Finding The Right Level of Sun Devil Football

"I just love it when you watch our, I get to watch our guys and they fly around, they run to the football, they play with passion. At the end of the day, that's what matters to me. If we can't get our guys to take the right first step, we're not good coaches. Like, that should be the minimum standard: get a guy to take a first step, get a guy to go through a read, get a guy to communicate, get a guy to understand his fit or his leverages, right? That's coaching. But I think programs that are great programs are ones that get their guys to run the ball with an elite effort, get their guys to celebrate for one another and with a passion. So I think the combination of both lately, and the main thing of guys celebrating with their teammates, guys run the ball with an elite passion. That's the stuff that I'm most proud of."

ASU's Locker Room Celebration This Past Saturday

"I'm not really one for that type of stuff. That's just kind of, you know, I was excited, ran in there. I usually get in there earlier, and I was the last one in due to some interviews, so I was just fired up for the guys, and yeah, they lifted me up. That's not usually (my thing), I'm kind of out of it, to be honest. Very rarely do I get fully in it, but I didn't really have a choice. When gigantic humans (lift you up), I'm a little guy in stature. I'm getting larger in other areas, but in stature, I'm a little guy, so I couldn't really do much."

The Sun Devils will be hoping for another locker room celebration this Saturday, hosting Oklahoma State at 8:15 p.m. MST, live on ESPN from Tempe.