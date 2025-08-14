Three Standout Freshman During Arizona State Fall Camp
Arizona State football has undergone something of a reniassance under Kenny Dillingham.
The program's appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024 was a colossal step forward for the growth that Dillingham has sought out, but the future of the program is still somewhat up in the air.
Dillingham has yet to secure a significant amount of 'blue-chip' prospects in the recruiting game, but the tangible player development, defined culture-based targeting of talent, and small handful of top-200 level players have built a clear foundation.
Three freshman players that have stood out - paving the way for others to join the program in a similar manner:
AJ Ia
Ia was already a player to watch going into fall camp behind an unbelievable 6'6" frame - the last two weeks of practice have made it incredibly difficult to keep the California native off of the field once the season begins, even with incumbent starting TE Chamon Metayer and fellow camp standout Khamari Anderson in place.
Ia has made some incredible plays on the ball in red-zone drills and looked like a natural in space during Tuesday's practice.
Jason Mohns has done an impeccable job as the position coach - Ia could end up being the player that stands above the rest long-term.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton has quite arguably been the breakout star of the offseason for Arizona State.
The redshirt freshman transferred from Alabama and has quickly become more comfortable in a new environment - showing his true all-around ability over the last two weeks in particular.
Perhaps the one play that sums up Hamilton's performance in camp is the 60-yard touchdown connection from Leavitt - a play in which the speedster secured a contested catch over nickelback Montana Warren.
Hamilton has immense potential to make a star-level turn in the next year.
Rodney Bimage Jr.
Bimage has been another breakout - although he hasn't received as much attention.
The cornerback is one of many Texas recruits that have broken onto the scene in Tempe in recent seasons - Bimage has received considerable praise from the coaching staff in the last several months. Even if he doesn't receive an ample amount of playing time in 2025, he is posturing himself to be a starting player in 2026.
