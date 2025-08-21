Why Arizona State is Not Most Overrated Big 12 Team
Arizona State is now the hunted in the Big 12 after winning the conference in the debut season as members in 2024.
Many believe that the Sun Devils have the inside track to repeat what they accomplished last season due to a myriad of factors - from returning 17 starting players, to the entire coaching staff coming back for another year around Kenny Dillingham.
The CBS Sports preseason Big 12 preview displayed much skepticism surrounding the upcoming Arizona State team - as not a single analyst projected the Sun Devils to finish in first place in the conference.
Richard Johnson took things another step forward - ruling that Arizona State is the most overrated team in the conference at the moment.
"The Sun Devils are just an obvious regression target for me because of the amount of one-score games they had last season to Texas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UCF, and BYU. In a parity filled Big 12, it's doubtful all those such results break their way again, add in that the Baylor team they avoided last year is early in the schedule and Utah is primed to be great and it's doubtful to me that the Sun Devils pull off 11-2 again."
The general premise that points out history of teams that are on the winning side of a sizable amount of close games end up facing regression the next season - the rationale here in particular is very flawed, however.
The Arizona State team that was seen at the end of the 2024 season was a completely different one than was seen midway into the year.
The Sun Devils largely controlled the victories over Kansas State and Brigham Young - truly displaying an ability to dictate the flow of entire games. The 45-16 victory over Iowa State confirmed what was shown the previous month.
The sentiment surrounding the close victories doesn't add up much when taking the returning production into mind as well - the coaching staff and players alike are well-connected with a built track record that no other team in the conference has the ability to claim.
The track record, top-level talent, and elite coaching are enough to keep ASU from being the most 'overrated' team in the league.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Tyson here, and on where Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Sun Devils heading into the season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!