Rising Freshman Discusses Receiving Group Competition, More
The Arizona State football program has been predicated around veteran stars and leaders - much of the starting personnel on the 2025 squad is expected to be comprised of upperclassmen, but that certainly doesn't mean that head coach Kenny Dillingham doesn't have many underclassmen to be thrilled about moving forward.
One of the most sizable victories that coach Dillingham has taken in his nearly three years on the job is his decision to go all-in on recruiting in Texas - C.J. Fite has been a prime example of finding great talent in the state.
Zechariah Sample may just be the most unheralded of the program's efforts in the state - the redshirt frehman wideout is currently looking to rise up the depth chart ahead of the season opener after sitting out of the 2024 season
Sample had a three minute long conversation with key Arizona State media figure Brad Denny after Monday's practice in which a number of topics were covered.
On lessons Sample learned in year one that he's taking into year two in Tempe:
"Honestly, family. Most of our players are returning, so we still have all that family and it's just the power we have every day..."
On working with WR coach Hines Ward:
"First thing - no block, no rock. That's one thing he keys on a lot - really blocking and also just him being as a mentor, we call him 'unc' too. that's family right there - he gives us advice on-and-off the field to be a better man in life... great mentor."
Ward has been instrumental in the rise of the wide receiving group in just over a year on the job - the former Super Bowl champion was widely known as one of the strongest examples of how to play the position soundly during his time in the NFL - that has absolutely translated to Tempe.
On the chemistry within the WR group in the midst of competition for depth chart positioning:
"That's a brotherhood. You can compete with your brother on the field, when it's off the field it's love, but on the field everybody already knows what it is - it's competitive."
Sample is part of a much more explosive Sun Devil WR room this season - he is currently in one of the more interesting competitions on the squad with Clemson transfer Noble Johnson, returning redshirt Malik McClain, and Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton for meaningful snap counts behind star Jordyn Tyson.
The first opportunity to potentially see Sample in action this season is on August 30.
