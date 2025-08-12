Breaking Down Kenny Dillingham's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has gifted unprecedented access to media during the Arizona State fall camp - the head coach has met with media every single day after practice - and Tuesday was no different.
Some major soundbites from the 35 year old with some commentary is to follow:
On the offense's response on Tuesday:
"Yeah, good response by the offense today. You know, offense, you know, won the day. If you want to say that, you know, we had three real periods of scrimmage, and they scored three touchdowns, two touchdowns, field goal to win a two minute drill. Then we had second and play it. And they were three for four in those drives. Good day here by the offense, defense, explosive day like getting some really good plays, and then all of a sudden, we give up a 3rd and 17. Can't have those."
The offense had an extremely efficient day - with receivers Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton standing out in particular. The highlight play of the day was a 60 yard touchdown catch by Hamilton with nickel Montana Warren in coverage.
On the potential explosiveness of the 2025 offense:
"I think it's showing up. And I think you're seeing some, you know, some guys that we didn't know if they were going to be explosive playmakers come Saturday, showing up as explosive. Yeah, if we can get into manageable down distances, play with leads, like, if you can play good defense early, you know, all that stuff affects it..."
On Jordyn Tyson's growth:
"He's the same Jordyn, but he's just a different level of Jordyn. You know, it's like he, uh, elevated up, you know, in like a video game, and he hit like, another tier, and he like, died, right? That shapes it. He's just matured. He's grown up. He understands what it takes to be successful, the work it takes to be successful on and off the field. He's really bought into what Coach (Hines) Ward has preached in terms of what it takes for him to sustain success high level for a long time. And he's really taken that."
Tyson is heading into the season with hopes of being an All-American and potentially a high pick in next April's NFL draft - scouts from numerous organizations have surely kept a close eye on the dynamic receiver over recent weeks.
On the defensive line group working to get into peak shape:
"Yeah, that was a conscious decision that, you know, we had success last year and then all back on this team. Those guys would have been draftable base last year. They've gone, and I would have told right? They weren't. They realized, man, I got to do more to get my body in position and come back. And they did."
"And that's what I'm most proud of is those guys really took the challenge of, I'm playing around. I got to be around 250 I'm doing CJ. I got to have a better pass rush to the side. I'm doing Jacob (Kongaika) same thing. Eljah (O'Neal), same thing. Wodt (Justin Wodtly), same thing. In our case, because CJ was out for anything, they took a really, they took ownership together on being the very best showing."
The defensive line has been an undeniably standout part of the Arizona State roster throughout fall camp. Wodtly, O'Neal, and Dorbah are much quicker while retaining the same level of strength. Fite has shown tangible improvement as a pass rusher while still being an unbelievable run-stopper. Zac Swanson, Clayton Smith, and others that have contributed to the rise of Diron Reynolds' group.
