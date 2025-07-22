Is Arizona State Best Running Back Room in West?
It's no secret that Arizona State football will be tasked with replacing 2024 Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo.
The program legend is now off to the NFL and will undoubtedly be difficult to replicate production wise, but the Sun Devil coaching staff has done a great job in addressing the position - at least on paper.
There are at least three capable backs that are currently rostered, which could be argued as being beneficial to the offense as a whole moving forward.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports believes as much, as Arizona State is currently ranked as the fifth best running back unit in the Western region of the country.
More on the room that is to be below:
"Arizona State will look to replace the production of Cam Skattebo from a season ago. That production will fall on a few players. Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown will all contribute. Udoh, a transfer from Army, is shifty and explosive and could get the bulk of the workload. He also could top the 1,000-yard plateau. Kyson Brown churns out big plays and is a threat to break one off every time he carries the ball. Raleek Brown is dangerous as a pass-catcher out of the backfield."
"It might be a group effort at RB for ASU in 2025, but the Sun Devils certainly have the group that can get it done."
Vilardo is entirely correct - Arizona State is well equipped.
Udoh brings the more 'traditional' running back archetype to the table, while Kyson could be even more of a 'home run' hitter, and Raleek brings a unique dual threat approach to the position - even with health concerns. Jason Brown Jr. - a four star recruit in 2024 - hasn't even been mentioned yet, and that is simply a testament to the depth of the overall room.
RB coach Shaun Aguano should be absolutely thrilled as to the way the room is shaping up
The Sun Devils are ranked behind only USC, Washington, Air Force, and Oregon.
The running back room will first be tested on August 30 against Northern Arizona before a first power four challenge against Mississippi State.
