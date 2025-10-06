Veteran Defender Demario Davis Had the Oddest Compliment for Rookie Cam Skattebo
Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo has made quite a splash in the first few weeks of the NFL season. With his role on the team elevated after an injury to Tyrone Tracy Jr., Skattebo has stepped up in a big way, bringing the wrecking-ball energy that made him beloved in college to the pro level without that much drop-off.
His game got the attention of veteran Saints defender DeMario Davis on Sunday when the two faced off against each other. On the sidelines, a mic’d up Davis did his best to sum up Skattebo’s unique play style.
“44 is like a bad little kid,” Davis told his teammates on the bench. “You ever been at one of those little football camps? And you pick up one of them bad kids, like wrestling with them? That’s what No. 44 is like.”
While Davis talked trash to Skattebo on the field, his compliments on the sideline and his embrace of the rookie after the game showed that it was all coming from a place of respect.
Davis and the Saints got the better of the Giants on Sunday, taking a 26–14 win, in part propelled by a crucial fumble by Skattebo himself, but rest assured that Davis will not be going into any future matchups against Skattebo taking his opponent lightly.