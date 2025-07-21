Did Arizona State Have Elite Offseason?
Has Arizona State had a successful offseason?
It likely depends on who is asked that question.
Some detractors will claim that the Sun Devils did not do an adequate job when it came to replacing star RB Cam Skattebo or nickel Shamari Simmons, while others will point to numerous positives when arguing that the last several months ended up being a resounding victory.
Three reasons why the Sun Devils ultimately had a wonderful offseason below:
Player Retention
This is likely the most crucial factor in Arizona State having an extremely stout offseason.
The Sun Devils return 17 starting players from last season's team - from star QB Sam Leavitt, to Leavitt's favorite target in Jordyn Tyson - to a defense that returns every starting player outside of Shamari Simmons.
The returning continuity should go an incredibly long way in gifting the Sun Devils advantages that other Big 12 programs don't quite hold.
Transfer Portal
While Arizona State didn't quite pull the same volume of transfers in the 2025 class compared to the year before, the quality remained.
Kanye Udoh figures to step in as the starting RB in place of Cam Skattebo. Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton are seeking to add much needed depth to the receiver position, while Jimeto Obigbo is set to slide in at one of the guard spots on the offensive line.
Defensively, My'Keil Gardner is adding another option to the DT position. Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green are set to be key situational pieces in Brian Ward's defense as well after both transferred from Purdue.
The Sun Devils are in a strong position from a roster building perspective.
Coaching Continuity
Perhaps the most vital piece of the offseason was Dillingham's ability to retain OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Ward - the pair of coordinators are among the most under-appreciated in the country at the moment.
The ability to retain impressive position coaches such as Shaun Aguano and Bryan Carrington can't be ignored either, and the Sun Devils very well could be heading into the 2025 season with the best coaching staff in the Big 12.
