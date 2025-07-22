Arizona State Position Preview: Quarterback
Arizona State football is nearly five weeks away from returning.
The Sun Devils are expected to usher in the new year against Northern Arizona on August 30 as a team that is ranked in the top 15 nationally - a large motivating factor behind this is what lies within the quarterback room.
Head coach Kenny Dillinghm and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo haven't left a stone unturned when it comes to the QB group - the result of the diligence has placed the program firmly in conversations that were seen as near impossibilities just a short time ago.
A brief rundown of the quarterback group heading into the season:
Sam Leavitt: The Star
This is self explanatory.
Leavitt is the unquestioned leader of the QB room - and the entire roster at that.
The redshirt sophomore has all of the tools to put together a Heisman Trophy caliber season - off the chart talent, a returning playcaller in Arroyo, and a more diverse wide receiver room in the new year.
Jeff Sims: Experienced Backup
Sims was up-and-down in his lone start against Cincinnati last season, throwing for only 155 yards - 42 of which were on a singular play.
Still, Sims brings starting experience from both Georgia Tech and Nebraska to the table. He is also mobile and has the ability to play in the short game effectively.
Sims can step in for a game in a serviceable manner.
Cameron Dyer, Michael "Butter" Tollefson: Promising Projects
Dyer is a four star recruit from the 2025 class - the best player in New Mexico as well. Dyer is a dual threat quarterback that enjoyed two strong seasons starting at La Cuerva high school out of Albuquerque.
Tollefson transferred to play in-state last season and doesn't hold an incredible amount of experience, but the talent is off the charts. Jake Fette joining the quarterback room next fall will make for a very fascinating situation a year from now.
