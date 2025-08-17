Breaking Down Kenny Dillingham's Saturday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is presently preparing his 11th-ranked Arizona State team for year two as members of the Big 12.
The program is seeking to repeat as conference champions after making a shocking run to an 11-win season behind Cam Skattebo, a gritty defense that created ample turnovers, and an elite connection between Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson.
The team concluded their final scrimmage before the 2025 season opener on Saturday night inside of Mountain America Stadium - Dillingham continued his tradition of talking with media after every fall practice session, having much to say about the srimmage that was.
A breakdown of Dillingham's nearly 10-minute discussion with media - from the offensive line situation, to operational errors:
On his general thoughts on the scrimmage and the defense's performance:
"That was, I mean, good work. I mean live setting for us, we didn't go live today because we felt our guys felt like they got enough tackling. We've gone three days of tackling, so they felt like they got enough from that perspective. But obviously, you know that was the definition defensively of you give up a big play and then you survive and win in the low red zone. That's what good defenses do, give up a good play, get them down winning the low red zone. They did that today."
The defense has been thoroughly impressive in virtually every session of fall camp, with all three levels performing at an equally elite level. Justin Wodtly has perhaps been the most conspicuous standout for the program in recent weeks, while Jordan Crook has been a particular standout in the linebacker room, and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has been a very welcome addition to a secondary group that is already stacked.
On the offense being a work in progress:
"Offense, it was self destruct. You know, every drive there was a false start or a low red zone, MA. Like that starts with me. Like when I think mistakes like that, I look at myself and I say, okay, what are we doing wrong? Because at the end of the day, it's our job to get 11 people to do the right thing, and if we're not all on the same page right, then we got to really take a hard look at ourselves, try to figure that piece out so we can get on the same page."
"You know, we got two weeks to do it. That's the good part. And it's not every play, once every four to five plays, but good offenses are consistent, right and right now, since what I said earlier, we're explosive, but our consistency isn't there. And if we want to be a great offense, we're going to be explosive and consistent. Right now, we're explosive, not consistent, right? Which means if our explosive plays don't score, they're going to lead the three points over and over and over."
Sam Leavitt has largely been sharp throughout fall camp, utilizing his athleticism and big arm to create offense out of thin air. He has had moments of struggle with ball security and consistently pushing the ball in scrimmages - as Dillingham alluded to.
Still, Leavitt is in a great spot to expand on what he did in 2024 either way. The post-Skattebo era was always going to create a bit of leeway when it came to an adjustment period, and it feels as if the Sun Devils are working through that currently.
On the center/guard situation:
"No, I gotta go watch the tape tonight. It's not just center. It's really a center guard combo. So when people look at it, it's not like it's just the center, it's what's the best combo puts in there. Like I said, we know where. We know Ben's (Coleman) gonna be there. It's a matter of who that next guy is that's gonna be."
Dillingham quickly clarified that Coleman potentially playing at either center or guard is a good problem to have - he believes in the roster as a whole.
