Kenny Dillingham Believes ASU is Building National Brand
Arizona State has been considered a 'sleeping giant' in the college football landscape over the last three-plus decades - that notion has been backed behind the belief that a large market, expansive alumni base, and other major factors would drive the Sun Devils from occasional Rose Bowl participant to consistent title contender.
That never quite worked out - no matter if Dirk Koetter or Dennis Erickson or Herm Edwards was leading the program.
Kenny Dillingham has made an undeniably seismic impact in Tempe since taking over as head coach - having done something that no other coach since Bruce Snyder has accomplished.
Now is time for Dillingham to back up the magical 2024 season while continuing to build a sustainable infrastructure and developing the Sun Devils' national brand/identity.
Dillingham certainly is confident that the 'sleeping giant' tag is being shed at the moment, and that the Arizona State program is slowly but surely becoming a consistent national brand.
Dillingham when asked about ASU's rise to national prominence over the last year:
"I think we're becoming a brand... I think Sam's marketability is one - kudos to him... and two, the brand that Arizona State is building for football that is giving the platform to the guys... When you can get this national recognition in a college in a city that's in one of the best cities in the country, I think it shows we have a little small town feel in a big city, which is rare."
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson have certainly played a role in regaining the attention of the nation over the last year, but the player retention has been just as vital. So has the coaching staff's ability to tangibly develop unheralded prospects. Three star recruits such as C.J. Fite and Keith Abney II are now being viewed as legitimate NFL prospects - potentially even high-level ones.
Ultimately the 2025 season will determine a a fair amount regarding the future of Dillingham's program - the infrastructure is in place to experience a season that is as special - if not more - compared to what was accomplished in 2024.
