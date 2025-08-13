Will Sun Devils' Sam Leavitt Next Stop Be Close?
There is a lot of hype for Arizona State Sun Devil Quarterback Sam Leavitt for not only this season, but for next season of where he could go in the NFL Draft, if he were to declare. There are a lot of great fits, with one such being the state that Leavitt is currently football playing in right now, Arizona.
THE QB QUESTION
There is no doubt that ever since the Cardinals drafted QB Kyler Murray in 2019, he has had tons of great games and tons of great moments. However, Murray has lacked consistency at the position. This was shown last season, as Murray for the first half of the season had 15 total touchdowns to only 3 total turnovers but in the second half had 11 total touchdowns to 10 total turnovers.
Murray has a great arm and athleticism, but if he can not get some of the consistency issues ironed out, Arizona might have on from it.
NFC WEST
The NFC West is a division that could be looking for that number one QB to take the spot.
- For Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is arguably a top 8 QB in the NFL right now, but there are reports this could be his last year playing in the NFL.
- There is uncertainty in Seattle if Sam Darnold can repeat his successful 2024 MVP like season with the Vikings. If Darnold does not work out, there is the physically talented Jalen Milroe, but Milroe does need time to develop.
- Brock Purdy has shown to be a great QB in the NFL, as he has taken his team, the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. However, there are questions if he can keep his consistency.
So there is a real chance that if Leavitt would be drafted to the Cardinals, he could be the best QB in the divison by the end of the 2027 season. Unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers, another possible destination for Leavitt, going to Arizona could be a chance to be the king of the NFC West.
The Playmakers
Arizona has a ton to offer in terms of it's offensive skill players. Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off of a nice rookie year, and could develop into one of the league's best wide receivers. Additionally the Cardinals also have WR Michael Wilson, who has great hands and can make tough catches. Arizona also has one of the best tight ends in the game with Trey McBride, who can do it all at the position.
In terms of the running game, the Cardinals do have some nice backs. James Conner is 30, but still has great vision along with good strength. The Cards do also have the speedy Trey Benson and the pass catcher back Emari Demercado.
Offensive Line
Another nice element of Leavitt going to Arizona is that the Cardinals have a solid offensive line. It is not amazing, but it is a unit that has some good things going for it.
Left Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the better young tackles in the league. While, Left Guard Evan Brown has proven to be a nice veteran line man. Right Guard Isiah Adams has potential, and right tackle Jonah Williams is an experienced blocker. Add in the physically talented center, Hjalte Froholdt and AZ has a line that is of good quality.
Having a nice o line is a huge plus for Leavitt. Sure, he is mobile, but Leavitt does not want to be on every play. It is important for any young QB to have a good o-line, so that way they can feel comfortable while learning an NFL offense.
