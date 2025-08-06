Is Kenny Dillingham Underrated?
Kenny Dillingham has become one of the faces of college football over the last two-plus years since taking over as head coach of the Arizona State program.
The then 32 year old rebuilt the culture of the program nearly overnight, and took the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in year two despite facing NCAA sanctions. The incredible turnaround has resulted in many considering Dillingham as one of the best coaches in the nation.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports believes in Dillingham's upside without quite ranking him at the top of coaching ranks - Vilardo has the Sun Devil head man ranked fifth in the West region and third amongst Big 12 coaches that were included.
More from Vilardo below:
"Kenny Dillingham turned the Sun Devils around in no time, taking just two seasons to go from a program in shambles to winning the Big XII and making the playoffs. ASU went 4-1 last season against ranked opponents with the lone loss to Texas in the playoffs. Dillingham is well on his way to elite status, but at just 14-12 overall as a head coach, he needs to maintain that level of success a bit longer to climb this list—and I think he will. But until then, he slots in at No. 5."
Dillingham was ranked below Kyle Whittingham of Utah and Kalani Sitake of Brigham Young - while the assertion that the ASU head coach needs to prove the success can sustain is a valid one, it's difficult to deny the 35 year old being in better form than Whittingham or Sitake.
Dillingham has hit the transfer portal harder and more effective compared to either. He has hired a staff that has been equally effective and loyal - with little turnover involved. He has maximized the talent that has been rostered over the last couple of seasons. Lastly, the passion that the university alum has for the job is unquantifiable - that gives him an innate edge over other elite competiton.
