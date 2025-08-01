Observations, Takeaways From Day Three of Arizona State Fall Camp
TEMPE -- Day three of fall camp for the Arizona State Sun Devils is officially complete - it was a much more fruitful day compared to Thursday.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was pleased with how both sides of the ball played with consistent intensity throughout the 2.5 hour practice - here are ASU on SI's standouts, observations, and reporting from Friday's session.
Standouts From Day Three
- WR Jaren Hamilton
- S Jack Bal
- RB Kanye Udoh
- CB Javan Robinson
- Defensive Line as a group
Bal is a local Arizona product that started as a walk-on before earning a scholarship this spring. Dillingham and DC Brian Ward have both been incredibly complimentary of him in recent months, and Bal continues to push for real playing time.
Robinson has shown immeasurable growth since coming to Tempe in the spring of 2024 - the corner has real NFL potential.
The DL group was conspicuously impressive during the numerous drills that position coach Diron Reynolds carried out.
Hamilton and Udoh will be discussed below.
Other Notes, Observations
- Hamilton was nothing short of superb all day, with a trio of deep shot grabs during the 7-on-7 part of practice.
- Zyrus Fiaseu was active and communicative during 7-on-7's.
- Udoh made an incredibly impressive catch on the sideline during scrimmage time - breaking it for what would have been a touchdown.
- The connection between Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson remains strong - Leavitt also continues to show elite playmaking ability, particularly on one play where the QB went from rollout to connection with TE Khamari Anderson on a whim.
- Jeff Sims is displaying savy veteran play on a regular basis - particularly when it comes to navigating the pocket.
- Scouts from five different NFL franchises were at practice today - with eyes surely on Leavitt, Tyson, and C.J. Fite.
Pair of Defensive Starters Held Out of Practice
Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser were both held out of practice due to minor setbacks both suffered while training - per Dillingham in post-practice media availability.
The absences shouldn't be a concern for fans - Dillingham also alluded to major opportunities arising for players such as Bal.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!