Most Likely Outcomes For Arizona State Football in 2025
Arizona State football has faced criticism, praise, and everything in between over the last year from all angles.
While expectations are high entering the season, fans and media alike should agree that games are ultimately played on the field rather than on paper.
With that in mind, Arizona state on SI takes a look at three possible scenarios the Sun Devils could face in year three of Kenny Dillingham.
Scenario #1: Big 12 Champs, Lose Opening Playoff Game
The same result as last season.
The Sun Devils could slip up one or two times in conference play and still win the conference - that very well could end up being the most likely scenario.
While Arizona State has potential to win a CFP game, a possible road matchup with an SEC or Big 10 school would make victory an uphill climb.
Scenario #2: Reach Playoff, Win Game
This is another scenario that is on the table - and the best-case scenario.
While the current talent the Sun Devils hold is arguably enough to contend for a national title, there are potential roadblocks from making the dream a reality - including the 'blue chip ratio' rule - that every national champion in the modern era has rostered more four and five star recruits over two-three star counterparts.
It's still entirely possible that Arizona State wins a playoff game despite this rule - as evidenced by being one play away from victory over a high-powered SEC foe to close out last season.
Scenario #3: Win Under 10 games
The doomsday scenario.
In this world, the Sun Devils lose an early conference game, face an unfortunate injury or two that impact the team, and are unable to gain the same footing that was seen to close the 2024 regular season.
An eight or nine victory season would still be solid, but that result couldn't be considered a success after last season and the current expectations that surround the program.
