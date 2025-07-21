Jordyn Tyson is Impressive All-Around NFL Prospect
Jordyn Tyson has been a revelation for the Arizona State football program over the last 12 months - that is an understatement.
Tyson transferred to Tempe at the conclusion of a freshman season at Colorado that saw the Buffaloes go 1-11. He was forced to sit out of the 2023 season, but managed to return in 2024 without skipping a beat.
The now-junior formed an instant rapport with starting QB Sam Leavitt - that connection reached a peak over the final three games of the season when the Texas native combined for 444 yards in games against Kansas State, Brigham Young, and Arizona.
While an upper-body injury forced him to sit out of the pair of massive postseason games for the Sun Devils - he certainly has developed into a high-level prospect in many facets all the same.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated went into detail as to what makes Tyson a top-shelf draft prospect.
"Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically."
Tyson is a twitchy athlete that can be moved around the line of scrimmage, has incredible ability to break press coverage, and can run a versatile route tree. He also has a solid track record of being a very willing blocker, which is of huge importance to prospective NFL teams.
There's little doubt that Tyson has grown an incredible amount under current wide receiver coach Hines Ward - and there's even more room to grow in the upcoming season with more support on the line of scrimmage, a more pass-happy approach, and improvement from Leavitt.
