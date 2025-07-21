Revisiting Local 2027 Recruiting Prospects for Arizona State

Arizona has three prospects ranked in the updated Rivals300 rankings, two of which are Arizona State golden ticket recipients.



No. 48 - RB Noah Roberts

No. 68 - OL Jake Hildebrand

No. 189 - WR Dontay Tyson