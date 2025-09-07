Why ASU Fans Shouldn't Be Worried Should After Loss
The Arizona State Sun Devils suffered their first loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Even though the game was close at the end, the Sun Devils played very shakily. Now, credit where credit is due, the Bulldogs played very well and were the better team. However, the question remains: how concerned should fans be?
Undisciplined Nature
One of the major negatives from ASU's Week 1 win against NAU was the number of penalties they had, which unfortunately carried over into their Week 2 game. One costly penalty came on a 3rd down, where Leavitt had Jordyn Tyson for a first down, but the play got called back due to offensive pass interference. It was a very costly penalty that cost the Sun Devils a first down.
Penalties are a huge issue for this team. For a team that prides itself on discipline, it is something that ASU will have to clean up quickly, if they want to see more constant drives and success. Fixing penalties is the biggest issue that Head Coach Kenny Dillingham is facing.
Sam Leavitt
After a week one performance that included four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, there was a lot of hope and excitement for Sam Leavitt going into Week 2 against the Bulldogs. However, Leavitt had a very shaky game.
It began that way, as at the beginning of the second quarter, Leavitt was 1/7 for 4 yards, a terrible stat line to begin the game. Leavitt was missing some very simple, that he should have hit. Some of Leavitt's misses were to wide receiver Malik McClain, who is 6' 5. Leavitt also threw a pretty bad interception to Bulldogs Cornerback, Jayven Williams.
Leavitt did have a touchdown to Jordyn Tyson late and made some other good throws, but with the game on the line, Leavitt threw a game-ending interception.
One thing to note is that Leavitt's worst game of the 2024 season was against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. A game in which Leavitt was 10 out of 20, and did not play good at all. So, this could be a case in which Leavitt just has trouble with the Bulldogs' defense, but the bottom line is that he needs to clean up his game. What was concerning was the number of easy misses he had and the head-scratching interceptions. If Leavitt has another bad game, there could be major questions about just how good he is.
Secondary
Defensively, ASU gave up a lot of big passing plays to the Bulldogs, specifically, two touchdowns, one of them the game-winner for Mississippi State. ASU's secondary coverage needs to step up. They have the players. Keith Abney II is one of the better corners in college and Javan Robinson is a good number two, as well as having two good safeties.
However, something has gotten lost in translation. Whether it be miscommunication or missed coverages, Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's unit can not afford to allow these types of plays to happen from opposing offenses.
In conclusion, the season is not done for ASU, but they are making some very simple mistakes. They can be fixed, but it is something that needs to be done now, not later.
