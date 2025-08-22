Arizona State Well Represented in 2025 Preseason Preview
Talk surrounding the Arizona State football program has reached a fever pitch over the last several months - just a short time removed from the Peach Bowl.
The Sun Devil roster was handed many individual preseason awards including the Maxwell Award, along with being ranked 11th in the nation by the AP.
Regardless of where the attention has come from, it has arrived all the same - even in the case of ESPN's Rece Davis giving head coach Kenny Dillingham a visit as part of the station's preseason coverage.
The attention has seeped into the regular season that is set to begin in just over a week.
Arizona State's games against Texas Christian and Texas Tech were both mentioned by Bill Connelly of the previously mentioned network as massive games in their own right. The Horned Frogs game was labeled as one of the best games in week five and as one of the best non-Saturday duels, while the Red Raiders are considered one of the key games in the race for the Big 12 title.
It appears as if every week will be as consequential as the last in year two of Big 12 play for the Sun Devils, but the meetings with TCU and Texas Tech in Tempe potentially hold a different level of importance.
The Sun Devils face the Horned Frogs the Friday after conference play opens up against Baylor. This will mean the program will either be in a virtual 'must-win' scenario to keep conference title hopes alive, or will be presented with an opportunity to go into their first bye week with a 2-0 record in conference against QB Josh Hoover and the high-flying TCU offense.
Arizona State then welcomes Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders to Tempe in week eight - a week after a trip to face the ever-competitive Utah.
Texas Tech compiled one of the very best transfer portal classes over the spring period, arguably has the strongest team in the conference on-paper, and already hold a head-to-head advantage from the previous season.
The Sun Devils' path will not be simple to make it back to the College Football Playoff, but the journey will be an incredible one to make regardless of the end result - and eyes will be focused on Dillingham's program like never before.
