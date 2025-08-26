Arizona State Announces 2025 Leadership Council
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is taking a number 11 ranking in the nation into Saturday's season opener against Northern Arizona - along with 11 players that have been named to an elusive club within the team.
11 Sun Devils were listed as members of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council - a rebrand that took place in 2024 - compared to what was previously in place within the program.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham got the blessing of the Pat Tillman foundation to officially make the change a reality - with each player receiving a patch on their respective uniforms to comemorate membership on the council.
The players that were selected for the 2025 season:
- QB Sam Leavitt
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- G Josh Atkins
- C Ben Coleman
- DT C.J. Fite
- DT Jacob Rich Kongaika
- EDGE Clayton Smith
- LB Keyshaun Elliott
- LB Jordan Crook
- S Xavion Alford
- CB Keith Abney II
Leavitt, Alford, Fite, Smith, and Elliott are returning players on the second edition of the council, while the other six are new additions.
Leavitt's leadership has been on display on a regular basis since the QB joined the program - one of the mot glaring examples was the redshirt sophomore donating to the Pat Tillman Foundation.
Tyson has undoubtedly grown as a leader over time as well, earning a spot on the council with little doubt.
Perhaps the most impressive and conspicuous takeaway from the unveiling of this season's group is the even distribution of selections between each position groups.
Two offensive lineman, two defensive backs, and two linebackers were selected - while a trio of defensive lineman join them.
The two players on the roster that are purported to be the best of the 104 that are rostered is an incredible development as well.
The balance of leadership between position groups is a major signifier that each group is suitably packed with leaders and personalities that will hold each other accountable - another strong signal that the Sun Devils are built to withstand a potential letdown in 2025.
