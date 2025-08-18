What is Most Vital Arizona State Offensive Position Group?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are taking a number 11 ranking in the AP Poll into the first game of the season against Northern Arizona on August 30 - a large piece of the equation surrounding being on the doorstep of being a top 10 team is the step forward the offense is expected to take.
The loss of Cam Skattebo is one that has potential to necessitate an adjustment period in game action, but the talent is undeniably stronger all-around with the 2025 group.
That begs the question - what is the most important position group when it comes to determining the full ceiling that the upcoming team can reach?
Quarterback is a valid response to this question - Sam Leavitt is one of the best players in college football after all - but the team success is too dependent on his health. While Jeff Sims can step in and win a game or two, the ceiling of the team would be capped if something catastrophic happened that forced a long-term stay in the lineup.
Wide receiver and tight end are valid angles to take as well. The offense obviously took a hit in the CFP loss to Texas with Jordyn Tyson missing the game due to injury, and the group as a whole is tangibly improved from last season. The TE position could have as many as five capable players within the group and very well have the ability to be the backbone of the offense. The offensive line is another reasonable pick - truly signifying that there isn't a wrong answer in this conversation.
Ultimately, running back is the group that the high-end outcomes of the team hinges on. Skattebo was truly a larger-than-life figure in Tempe and the Big 12, but the offense became a victim of his dominance at times.
Raleek Brown, Kyson Brown, and Kanye Udoh all provide different high-end skills/playstyles to the table - potentially creating more flexibility for OC Marcus Arroyo to unlock the next gear that the unit obviously holds.
The first opportunity to see the dynamic trio in action is on August 30 when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
