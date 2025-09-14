Kenny Dillingham Gives Update on Injured Sun Devils
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially moving past non-conference play in the 2025 season with a 2-1 record.
Kenny Dillingham's third season has been ushered in unexpectedly, as an uneven performance against Northern Arizona and a loss to Mississippi State shrouded skepticism around the program from the outside world.
Many of those concerns were dealt with and remedied by a sound defeat of Texas State - despite being without three key players.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to media in a regularly scheduled press conference following the 34-15 victory - in which he discussed the status of the three aforementioned players - two of which have solid prognosis heading into week four's game against Baylor.
Jalen Moss - Likely to Play
Moss was seen as a long shot to play leading up to the Texas State contest after practicing sparingly during the week - Saturday was the second consecutive game he missed after exiting the second half of the season opener.
The wide receiving core behind Jordyn Tyson hasn't been incredibly reliable to this point of the season - Moss potentially returning is a remedy to that.
Kyson Brown - Likely to Play
Dillingham also stated that the de-facto starting running back is set to return against Baylor after exiting the first quarter of the week two loss with an undisclosed lower-body injury.
Brown is set to rejoin Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh in a well-rounded, diverse RB room ahead of a major run to defending the Big 12 title.
Xavion Alford - Up-In-Air
Alford practiced very sparingly last week, but he was assumed to be good to go go for the week three victory.
It truly appears as if the star safety will be a week-to-week basis, but Adrian "Boogie" Wilson was ready to go in a starting role - something he stated when starting LB Jordan Crook texted him that it was his time to get real snap volume in-game.
Arizona State is set to travel to face Baylor this coming Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
