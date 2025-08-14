Is Sam Leavitt Bst QB in West?
Arizona State football is just around the corner.
The Sun Devils are just over two weeks away from kicking off the 2025 campaign as the 11th ranked team in the country - an honor that hasn't distracted the team at all.
Naturally with a high ranking comes much discussion surrounding individual players, with QB Sam Leavitt perhaps being the most talked about player on the roster.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports is a major fan of the redshirt sophomore - labeling him as both the offensive player of the year and the best quarterback in the western region of the nation.
On the offensive player of the year honor:
"The Sun Devils are loaded for another run at the Big XII title, and they have one of the top quarterbacks in the nation guiding the offense. Sam Leavitt was efficient last season, making the right decisions and taking care of the ball. This year, with a slew of talented pass-catchers at his disposal, his numbers should be even better."
On the best QB honor:
"In his freshman campaign, Leavitt was elite for the Sun Devils as they won the Big 12. He went 4-1 last season against ranked opponents, with the lone loss coming to Texas in the overtime thriller in the Playoff. Last year, he threw 24 touchdown passes with just six interceptions. Cam Skattebo will be gone, but ASU brings back a slew of talented receivers. Leavitt can also make plays with his legs and is sneaky good at evading tacklers."
There is little doubt that Leavitt is highly thought of around the football world. The 6'2" field general possesses natural athleticism, a big arm, and leadership qualities that everyone in coaching/scouting roles seek out.
The restocked receiver room, talented trio of running backs, four returning offensive lineman, and another year of continuity under OC Marcus Arroyo put the already special talent in a position to take a massive leap forward in 2025.
The first opportunity to see the Heisman hopeful in action this season is on August 30 when the Sun Devils take on Northern Arizona before taking a trip to face SEC foe Mississippi State.
