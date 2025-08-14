Arizona State is Best Team in State
Arizona State has revolutionized what it means to rebuild a program over the last two years.
Kenny Dillingham took over a Sun Devil program that was perceived to be in ruins following the tumultuous Herm Edwards era.
Arizona State suffered the consequences of the actions in an uneven 2023 season - winning only three games and that came with the appearance that the gap between them and the University of Arizona couldn't be bigger in the present of future.
Fast forward two years and the Sun Devils are currently the defending Big 12 champions, while Arizona was left scrambling following a last-minute departure of former head coach Jedd Fisch in January 2024.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb stressed the notion that the Sun Devils are in pole position to be the dominant program in the state both now and moving forward.
"Arizona State flipped the script last season by rising from the ashes of consecutive 3-9 seasons to win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff. Along the way, the Sun Devils throttled Arizona 49-7. With continuity on the roster and within the coaching ranks, ASU is poised to own the state again."
As mentioned previously, one of the distinct advantages Arizona State holds over their bitter rival is stability. Kenny Dillingham is with the Sun Devils for the long haul, while his accompanying staff has largely remained intact over the last year.
The player retention is another major factor - with stars such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson opting to remain with the program that aided in their growth over offers from other programs that were potentially more lucrative.
Perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Sun Devils being the dominant team in the state in 2025 and beyond is how the staff is attacking recruiting. The program has now started to develop a real footprint in Texas, while expanding the map into states such as Ohio as well. Arizona State is once again becoming a nationwide brand - slowly, but surely.
