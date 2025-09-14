Arizona State Remains Outside of AP Top 25
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils secured an impressive 34-15 victory over Texas State in week three to improve to 2-1 on the season heading into Big 12.
The convincing victory wasn't enough to place the team in the top 25 of the AP Poll - the program actually dropped five spots from 26 to 31 in the rankings.
Brigham Young, Southern Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Texas Christian are the teams that are ranked ahead of the Sun Devils on the outside looking in.
The Big 12 teams that are ranked this week include Texas Tech, Utah, and Iowa State.
What Ranking Means For Sun Devils
Being unranked going into conference play is absolutely not the end of the world for the Sun Devils.
Kenny Dillingham's team will have plenty of time to get right in conference play - and a quartet of games to begin the league slate that will be telling as to who the 2025 team is.
Arizona State begins Big 12 play this Saturday against the Baylor Bears - a team that has proven to possess an elite offense built around Sawyer Robertson and a robust crop of weapons. They then host another potent offense in TCU that is lead by star QB Josh Hoover.
The team then faces a bye week prior to traveling to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes - who are ranked number 16 in the nation currently behind an amazingly built up offensive/defensive line and a major upagrade at QB in Devon Dampier.
They wrap up the very challenging start to conference play with a home date against Texas Tech - who defeated the Sun Devils in Lubbock last season.
The good news for Arizona State is that Sam Leavitt seemingly had a bounce-back game against Texas State, the run game is as strong as it was last season, and the defense has potential to be among the best in the Big 12.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
