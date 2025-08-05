Analysts Tab Sun Devils' Star Preseason All-Big 12
Arizona State football is heading into a 2025 season that will come with high hopes after winning the Big 12 unexpectedly a year ago.
One of the catalysts of the program making a jump from three to 11 victories was Jordyn Tyson - a three star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class that spent one season at Colorado before transferring to play for Kenny Dillingham.
The Texas native sat out of the 2023 season and entered 2024 at full throttle - the wide receiver became the clear top option in the passing game from week one and eventually was named to the All-Big 12 second team behind a 1,100 yard season.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus has bought into the vision that Tyson can recreate, perhaps even expand on what he accomplished a year ago in naming the talented wideout to the site's All-Big 12 team.
Tyson is entering his junior season being frequently mentioned as the third best receiver in the nation behind Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Ryan Williams of Alabama.
There are not many threats to supplant Tyson when it comes to being considered among the elite at the position - in the college game or as an NFL draft prospect.
The infrastructure around Tyson is arguably even more stout this season - star QB Sam Leavitt is expected to take another jump forward as a player, while the supporting cast at the wide receiver position is expected to be significantly improved, and the running back group should open up more opportunities in the passing game.
Hines Ward's second season as WR coach and Marcus Arroyo's return as offensive coordinator should only help when it comes to overall familiarity as well - it seems to be only a matter of time before Tyson is the second member of his family to be a professional athlete, as his brother Jaylon plays in the NBA.
The first opportunity to see Tyson in game action in 2025 is on August 30.
