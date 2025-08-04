Revisiting Arizona State's Pro Football Hall of Fame Selections
The Arizona State football program has quietly been one of the highest quality ones when it comes to developing high level talent - that was further evidenced by what came to fruition on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
The sixth player to come out of Tempe was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Eric Allen was part of the 2025 class.
The cornerback being selected to the honor was incredible - here is background involving his career with the Sun Devils and journey to Canton:
"A 2025 inductee, Eric Allen contributed to three bowl teams during his time at ASU, highlighted by the 1986 squad that defeated Michigan 22-15 in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 1987. He finished his college career with 15 interceptions, including eight in his senior season in 1987. That year, he earned All-Pac-10 honors and was named an AP Honorable Mention All-American. Allen went on to enjoy a 14-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Oakland Raiders, earning six Pro Bowl selections along the way."
Allen's induction now places Arizona State within the top 10 in college football history when it comes to Hall of Fame players that a program has produced.
In honor of the extraordinary honor, ASU on SI will take a look at the other five players that have been immortalized in Canton.
- Curley Culp
- Mike Haynes
- John Henry Johnson
- Randall McDaniel
- Charley Taylor
All five players became exceptionally great players in more of an under-the-radar basis compared to stars that have come out of other schools.
Who is the next Sun Devil that is going to reach Canton?
It's up in the air - as Darren Woodson has been considered for many years now, but it very well could end up being a current Sun Devil such as Sam Leavitt or Jordyn Tyson. Only time will tell when the seventh Arizona State alum reaches football immortality.
