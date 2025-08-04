Kenny Dillingham Discusses Running Backs Dealing With Narratives
Day four of Arizona State camp wrapped up on Saturday night with regularly scheduled media ability with head coach Kenny Dillingham - who couldn't hold back how pleased he was with the effort from the team in response to a self-described 'poor' day on Thursday.
One of the most fascinating topics arose when the 35 year old was asked about how the current running back group has responded to the narratives that have come with the territory of replacing Cam Skattebo.
"Whenever somebody compliments somebody, you're kinda talking trash about somebody else... I think the players feel that a little bit. Saktt is an unbelievable player, he's going to play on Sundays for a long time, but he was a competitor, when people say 'how are you going to replace him for 7-to-8 months?', it's gotta piss you off."
The three major players in the 2025 running back position battle are junior Kanye Udoh - who transferred from Army, along with the returning second string back from last season in Kyson Brown, and the redshirted Raleek Brown, who only appeared in one game last season.
Much has been made about the battle has been centered through the angle that it will be highly improbable to replicate the production lost by Skattebo, but all three bring different strengths and skills to the table that could make the transition easier - especially in Marcus Arroyo's dynamic system.
All three have received roughly the same amount of first-team reps to this point - and all three have impressed as well.
Raleek in particular has been dynamic as a receiver while showing growth as a runner. Kyson has been as steady as advertized and could be in the lead to secure the starting role. Kanye has shown ability as a receiver and as a traditional downhill runner.
Arroyo and Dillingham have a group that they will be proud of in 2025.
